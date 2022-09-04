Northern California wildfire destroys 100 structures





WEED, Calif. -- A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.

The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.

Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in stable condition and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit.

Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief Phil Anzo said crews worked all day and night to protect structures in Weed and a subdivision to the east known as Carrick Addition.

"There's a lot at stake on that Mill Fire," he said. "There's a lot of communities, a lot of homes there."

The blaze spread to more than 6.6 square miles by Saturday evening and was 25% contained, but another blaze, the Mountain Fire, that broke out Friday northwest of Weed, grew substantially. No injuries or lost buildings had been reported in that fire.

The causes for the Mountain Fire, which broke out Friday northwest of Weed, and the Mill Fire were under investigation.

Anzo estimated about 100 homes and other buildings were lost in the Mill Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County and said a federal grant had been received "to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire."

California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season. Weed has seen three major fires since 2014.

The latest fire started at or near Roseburg Forest Products, which makes wood products. Evacuation orders were quickly put into effect for 7,500 people.

At about the time the blaze started, power outages were reported that affected some 9,000 customers, according to power company PacifiCorp. Several thousand remained without electricity late into the night due to the wildfire, it stated.

It was the third-largest wildfire in as many days in California, which is now sweltering under a heat wave that was expected to push temperatures past the 100-degree mark in many areas through Labor Day.

Thousands also were ordered to flee Wednesday from a fire in Castaic, north of Los Angeles, and a blaze in eastern San Diego County, near the Mexican border, where two people were severely burned and several homes were destroyed. All evacuation orders were lifted Friday.

The Mill Fire was burning about an hour's drive from the Oregon state line.

Information for this article was contributed by Olga R. Rodriguez, Janie Har and Stefanie Dazio of The Associated Press.









