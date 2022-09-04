BASEBALL

Benintendi heads to IL

New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right wrist inflammation. Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) left in the third inning of Friday night’s 9-0 loss to Tampa Bay after injuring the wrist on a swing. He shook his hand and immediately walked to the Yankees dugout. New York Manager Aaron Boone said Benintendi thought something popped on the wrist and that he had some finger numbness afterward. Benintendi had X-rays Friday night.

SOCCER

U.S. women blank Nigeria

Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women’s national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup. The United States has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil — 63 wins and seven draws. The two teams face off again Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Smith outmaneuvered a defender and scored from distance in the 14th minute. Lindsey Horan made it 2-0 in the 26th minute with a goal to the far post off an assist from Smith, who added a second goal in first-half stoppage time. Alex Morgan converted on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute after Mallory Pugh was fouled in the box.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gragson an Xfinity winner

Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday night. Gragson, tracking leader Creed, looked like his chance at victory might’ve slipped away when NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took over second. But as Larson and Creed fought side-by-side, touching several times in the final laps, Gragson moved low around Creed, who’s car had a flat tire and gave off sparks against the wall. Gragson and his team climbed the fence in celebration of his fourth win this season. Creed ended second, followed by A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Larson. Gragson had led 82 of 147 laps. The race was red-flagged for 2 hours, 37 minutes after rain hit the track. It ended under the lights.

Penske sweeps qualifying

Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway on Saturday in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep that poised the IndyCar championship leaders for a big swing against Ganassi in the title fight. Scott McLaughlin won the pole — his third of the season — and picked up a point for that to help his long shot title chances. McLaughlin goes into today’s race ranked sixth in the standings, 53 points behind Penske teammate and IndyCar points leader Will Power. Josef Newgarden, who trails Power by three points with two races remaining in the Indy-Car season, qualified second. But he’ll serve a six-spot grid penalty at the start of today’s race for an engine change. All three Penske drivers are among the seven still mathematically eligible to win the championship.

GOLF

Li finishes strong at LPGA

Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the round for a 65, while Caroline Masson of Germany also had a 65. They were one shot behind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 66 and is at 10-under 203. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 1-under 212.

Suh in front in Korn Ferry

Justin Suh came up with a 8-under par 64 on Saturday to take over the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind. Suh, at 17-under 199 overall, holds a one-shot lead at the Victoria National Golf Club over Tano Goya (65). Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a 67 and is at 11-under

205. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 68 and is at 9-under 207. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Zack Fischer (Benton) are both at 3-under 213.

Gooch leads LIV event

Talor Gooch had a 5-under 65 on a day of low scoring and most players wearing shorts, building a one-shot lead Saturday over newcomer Joaquin Niemann after two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. Gooch was among the first players to sign up with the Saudi-funded league and has finished in the top 10 in all three of the series. He was at 12-under 198 and will start the third and final round Sunday on the first hole with Niemann and Dustin Johnson (63). Johnson also has finished in the top 10 in all three LIV Golf events.

Four-way tie in Denmark

Ross McGowan slipped into a four-way tie for the lead of the European tour’s Made in HimmerLand in Farso, Denmark, after the third round on Saturday. Mc-Gowan led the first two rounds on his own, but four birdies and two bogeys gave him a 2-under-par 69 and 17 under total. Fellow Englishman Oliver Wilson was at 19 under after 16 holes until consecutive bogeys dropped him into a share of the lead. A 65 was also posted by another Englishman, Matthew Southgate, who eagled his first hole and birdied the last to join the leaders. Francesco Laporta of Italy was there with them when he closed with three birdies in his last five holes for a 68.