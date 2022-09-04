Ole Miss turns to transfers, ground game to trounce Troy

OXFORD, Miss. -- Jaxson Dart thought about it. But the Mississippi quarterback did not want to get greedy in his debut performance.

"I wanted to throw deep. I wanted to. It just wasn't there," said Dart after evaluating his performance as No. 21 Mississippi beat Troy 28-10 on Saturday in the opener for both teams. "They took that away but we had a lot of success underneath and we gashed them in the first half."

Ole Miss built a 21-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes on drives of 82, 68 and 83 yards and was never seriously threatened. Dart was 18 of 27 for 154 yards, with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath to cap the opening series of the second half.

The sophomore was efficient during the first half scoring drives, although the longest pass play covered 22 yards, a flare to running back Zach Evans. The Rebels relied primarily on a running game that produced 266 yards and mistake-free decision making by Dart.

"That's a good thing to be 1-0. Jaxson did a good job, especially early," Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin said. "The storyline was defense and the running game on offense. You want to play great in every areas for four quarters, so we will find a way to turn a poor second half into something positive."

Evans, a junior transfer from TCU, rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries as Ole Miss finished with 433 yards of total offense. The Rebels scored on 2-yard runs in the first half by Ulysses Bentley IV, Jonathan Mingo and Quinshon Judkins.

"I just looked for green grass and the offensive line gave all the backs the green grass," Evans said. "After you get green grass, then it's all about the eyes and feet. We got a lot to build off with this win."

Jon Sumrall lost in coaching debut for Troy.

Gunnar Watson threw for 275 yards for Troy, completing 34 of 47, with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Rajae' Johnson in the final quarter.

"We're disappointed with the loss because we didn't come here to play close. We came to win," Sumrall said. "But when it got to 28-3, it could have snowballed and our guys kept fighting all the way."

NO. 1 ALABAMA 55,

UTAH STATE 0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young passed for five first-half touchdowns and even ran for 100 yards and a score in Alabama's opening victory over Utah State.

The Crimson Tide began their quest for national title redemption with a not unexpected start-to-finish domination of the six-touchdown underdog Aggies (1-1). Less anticipated: Young's runs.

Known primarily as a passer with a penchant for scrambling and buying time, Young flashed his running ability more than he ever did last season, including a 63-yarder down the left sideline. He also spread the ball around to Alabama's new set of playmakers, with two touchdown passes to both Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton and Traeshon Holden and some handoffs to Jahmyr Gibbs.

Young ran five times for 100 yards after netting zero yards thanks to sacks last season with a previous long run of 16 yards. He also completed 18 of 28 passes for 195 yards before exiting one drive into the second half following his TD run.

NO. 20 KENTUCKY 37,

MIAMI (OHIO) 13

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Barion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith's fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and Kentucky pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio).

Mark Stoops' 60th victory tied him with Paul "Bear" Bryant as the Wildcats' winningest coach in 10 seasons with the program. But Kentucky needed those game-changing plays to make it happen after leading only 13-10 at halftime behind several missed opportunities deep in Miami territory.

The Wildcats quickly snatched momentum after the break as Brown dashed left, found a seam and turned the corner down the sideline for the big score just 13 seconds in.

AUBURN 42, MERCER 16

AUBURN, Ala. -- Tank Bigsby ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Auburn opened its season with a home win over FCS opponent Mercer.

Bigsby was one of nine players who recorded a carry for the Tigers, who generated 285 of their 497 total yards on the ground. Jarquez Hunter scored three rushing touchdowns, while backup quarterback Robby Ashford generated 168 total yards as he split time with starter T.J. Finley.

At the 1:33 mark of the third quarter, the game was delayed for an hour and 27 minutes because of lightning. Bigsby scored from 39 yards out on the first play after the delay.

Finley finished 9-for-14 passing for 112 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Ashford took over at quarterback midway through the third quarter after Finley's second interception.

SOUTH CAROLINA 35,

GEORGIA STATE 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's special teams led the way toward a season-opening victory over Georgia State.

Special teams have always been an emphasis for Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer, who watched his father, Frank, win game after game with "Beamer Ball," and its big special teams play.

The approach worked as the Gamecocks pulled away from Georgia State with 23 unanswered points in the second half.

The Gamecocks returned two blocked punts for touchdowns, new placekicker Mitch Jeter debuted by knocking two field goals of 50-plus yards and long snapper Hunter Rogers carried a fake field goal 5 yards for a first down that led to the Gamecocks' only first-half touchdown.

VANDERBILT 42, ELON 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Mike Wright scored a program record six touchdowns throwing for 245 yards and running for 84 more as Vanderbilt beat Elon.

With the victory, the Commodores now have matched Coach Clark Lea's win total for all of his debut season in the first two games to start this season. It's Vanderbilt's first 2-0 start since 2018 as the Commodores spoiled Elon's season opener.

Matthew McKay and Elon sure made it interesting late after pulling within 11. The Phoenix recovered an onside kick. Vanderbilt forced a turnover and stopped a pair of fourth-and-1 attempts in the final 3:19, the second just outside its own goal line with 49 seconds left.

