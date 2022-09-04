Once again, a fuel leak postpones moon shot

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.

The first attempt last week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA.

After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team had barely started loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket at daybreak Saturday when the leak cropped up in the engine section at the bottom.

Ground controllers tried to plug it the way they handled previous leaks: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of closing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, in fact, and also flushed helium through the line, but the leak persisted.

Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of futile effort.

NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts get on the next flight. If the five-week demo with test dummies succeeds, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stressed that safety is the top priority, especially on a test flight like this where everyone wants to verify the rocket's systems "before we put four humans up on the top of it."

"Just remember: We're not going to launch until it's right," he said.

Mission manager Mike Sarafin told journalists it was too early to tell what caused the leak but it may have been due to inadvertent over-pressurization of the hydrogen line earlier in the morning when someone sent commands to the wrong valve.

"This was not a manageable leak," Sarafin said, adding that the escaping hydrogen exceeded flammability limits by two or three times.

During Monday's launch attempt, hydrogen fuel escaped from elsewhere in the rocket. Technicians tightened up the fittings over the past week, but Blackwell-Thompson cautioned that she wouldn't know whether everything was tight until Saturday's fueling.

Hydrogen molecules are exceedingly small -- the smallest in existence -- and even the tiniest gap or crevice can provide a way out. NASA's space shuttles, now retired, were plagued by hydrogen leaks. The new moon rocket uses the same type of main engines.

Even more of a problem Monday, a sensor indicated that one of the rocket's four engines was too warm, but engineers later verified it actually was cold enough.

The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure each main engine was properly chilled. But the countdown never got that far.

Mission managers accepted the additional risk posed by the engine issue as well as a separate problem: cracks in the rocket's insulating foam. But they acknowledged other trouble -- like fuel leaks -- could prompt yet another delay.

That didn't stop thousands from jamming the coast to see the Space Launch System rocket soar. Local authorities expected massive crowds because of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA's Artemis program.

Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during NASA's Apollo program, the last time in 1972.

ARTEMIS SETBACKS NOT UNUSUAL

Artemis -- years behind schedule and billions over budget -- aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon, with crews eventually spending weeks at a time there. It's considered a training ground for Mars.

Launches often don't get off the ground on the first try.

Two years ago, SpaceX's first launch of NASA astronauts -- the first such launch from American soil since the retirement of NASA's space shuttles -- reached the countdown's final minutes before the flight was delayed because of bad weather. It launched three days later.

Several launches don't get off the ground on the second try, either. Hydrogen leaks like the ones that have bedeviled the first two Artemis I launch attempts are a recurring challenge.

On June 13, 2009, the space shuttle Endeavour was on the launchpad, ready for the STS-127 mission to send pieces of the International Space Station to orbit.

Just like the Artemis I countdown Saturday, there was a hydrogen leak, and the launch was scrubbed.

Hydrogen, a powerful rocket fuel, is difficult to work with.

Often, leaks do not show up until the fuel lines are chilled to ultracold temperatures of minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit, where hydrogen becomes liquid. Worse, there is no way to check for leaks except during a countdown, when liquid hydrogen starts flowing into the rocket.

After the first scrub of the STS-127 mission, the Endeavour launch was rescheduled for four days later, on June 17 at 5:40 a.m. Technicians replaced the misbehaving seal.

Fueling of Endeavour began the night before the launch, and a hydrogen leak appeared in the same spot. The launch was scrubbed again at 1:55 a.m.

The next launch attempt was not until July 11.

The evening before, thunderstorms rumbled through the area, and two strong lightning bolts hit the launchpad. NASA engineers needed a day to check that the electrical jolt had not fried any of Endeavour's systems.

On July 12, the countdown started, the hydrogen did not leak, yet again the launch was scrubbed. The weather had turned bad again, with lightning near the launchpad. The following day was a rerun.

On July 15, on launch attempt No. 6, Endeavour roared to the sky.

Information for this article was contributed by Marcia Dunn of The Associated Press and by Kenneth Chang of The New York Times.

A Police Officer controls traffic as spectators walk on the Max Brewer Bridge after NASA scrubbed the launch attempt of the NASA Moon Rocket from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Titusville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)



People wait for the NASA moon rocket to launch on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The mission was scrubbed on Saturday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Spectators walk off the Max Brewer Bridge after NASA scrubbed the launch attempt of the NASA Moon Rocket from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Titusville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)



People wait for the NASA moon rocket to launch on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Photographers pack up their equipment as NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B after being scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Spectators walk on the Max Brewer Bridge after arriving to view the the NASA Moon Rocket launch from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Titusville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)

