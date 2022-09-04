Osher Lifelong Learning Institute announces fall classes and more local notes

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Veterans

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is inviting all veterans and their family members to attend the 2022 VHSO Health Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

There will be approximately 80 different booths throughout the gardens providing education, information and resources about VHSO programs and services. Veteran-focused community organizations will be providing experiential activities such as fly fishing demonstrations, opportunities to interact with ponies, yard games and a patriotic cupcake decorating station. VHSO will be providing lunch; Paul Mitchell students will be offering free haircuts to veterans; and Soldiers, Songs and Voices will be playing live music.

The 2022 VHSO Health Summit is a free, family-friendly event.

Information: (479) 443-4301.

Out of Darkness

Volunteers from Northwest Arkansas are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention. The annual Northwest Arkansas Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Arkansas Chapter, will be held on Sept. 18 at Orchard's Park in Bentonville. Registration will open at noon.

This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's education, research, and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.

Local sponsors for the Northwest Arkansas Out of the Darkness Community Walk include Springwoods Behavioral Health, Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System and Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas.

Information: afsp.org/bentonville.

Warhorse Legacy

Warhorse Legacy Foundation (WLF), TAPS Togethers and the VFW Post 2952 Springdale Auxiliary are pleased to host a Gold Star Families Day event: the Gold Star Ladies Spa Day.

Hosted at Warhorse Legacy Foundation in Winslow, the Spa Day will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25. This event is open to women survivors who have lost a loved one in service to our nation. Space is limited to 12 spots, and all participants are required to register for the event no later than Sept. 18 by emailing info@warhorselegacy.org. The event is free to survivors.

Information: (479) 634-2119 or email info@warhorselegacy.org.

Artists

The Artists of Northwest Arkansas are holding their second annual 6 x 6 Show on Dec. 8 at Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

The 6 x 6 show is a silent auction to raise money for programs and expenses at ANA.

If you would like to participate, ANA will provide up to three 6-inch by 6-inch stretched canvases that can be picked up during the month of September at the ANA gallery in Rogers during business hours! You'll sign for them, take them home, paint whatever you choose on them and then bring them back on Dec 2-3. It's a fun way to create something and participate in fundraising for an awesome creative organization in Northwest Arkansas.

Information: experimentalhouse.com.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for September:

• Sept. 6, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A Beginner's Overview of Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies -- Learn what blockchains and cryptocurrencies really are. Drake Airfield. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Sept. 7, 14, 21, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A Bird's Eye View of The Abrahamic Faith Traditions -- Three local faith leaders will guide participants to a greater understanding of the three Abrahamic Faiths (Christianity, Judaism & Islam). Fayetteville Public Library. $55 members, $70 nonmembers.

• Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7, 2-4:00 p.m. Ozark/Arkansas Writers Book Club. Explore Arkansas and the Ozarks by reading four books by regional authors. OLLI Office. Members Only. $19.

• Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29; Oct. 6,13, 20, 27, 9-10:15 a.m. Yoga for Health Living -- Improve the physical changes that come with aging. Grand Village. $59 members, $74 nonmembers.

• Sept. 8 and 15, 10-11:30 a.m. What Makes Us Laugh? Find out if laughter and humor are universal or specific and cultures and social contexts. Butterfield Trail Village, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: olli.uark.edu or (479) 575-4545.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, invites Northwest Arkansas Naturals fans to donate during the September Call-Up Blood Drive. Take in one more Northwest Arkansas Naturals game at Arvest Ballpark before the season ends, with free tickets from CBCO for donating blood.

Donation hours for the September Call-Up Blood Drive are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at CBCO's Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson St., or Bentonville Donor Center, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd.

All successful donors will receive two tickets to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals game on Sept. 15 vs. the Frisco Texas RoughRiders. Donors will also receive two tickets to the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Mo., and a zoo themed T-shirt.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is calling on all blood donors, especially those with type O Positive and Negative blood, to help replenish the local blood supply and be prepared for any other emergency that might arise.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood/ or (417) 227-5006.