100 years ago

Sept. 4, 1922

WARREN -- The main business section of Warren was seriously menaced this morning by a blaze that did $50,000 damage before it was controlled. The fire was discovered about 7:30 o'clock in the picture theater of T. E. Theisger. An entire block of frame buildings was swept away. Fourteen black business concerns were burned out. ... Theisger, proprietor of the theater, is a British South American and had been away from the building only 15 minutes when the fire was discovered, it is said. He was badly burned about the arms and face in saving his picture machine. He lost $300, which he had placed in a trunk in the building.

50 years ago

Sept. 4, 1972

SHERIDAN -- The first Rebel Springs Rock Festival closed Sunday afternoon after Bill Stratton, one of the promoters, told the crowd that the entertainment was over, Grant County Sheriff Lewis Shirron said. Shirron said the crowed, estimated at about 1,000, left "quietly and orderly" after Stratton announced about 3:30 p.m. that there would be no more entertainment. Only a few campers were around late Sunday and it appeared that most of the young people have left the entertainment area near Sheridan on U.S. Highway 270.

25 years ago

Sept. 4, 1997

CONWAY -- Police are looking for a "serial biter," who, during two robberies in Conway and Oklahoma, bit his victims multiple times, Conway police Lt. Kerry Pool said Wednesday. Both victims are from Oklahoma. Yolanda Winfrey, 29, was traveling Saturday to Fort Smith to meet her fiance, Adolph Russell, 44, of Earle. ... Russell then drove into Oklahoma along Interstate 40 until he spotted Winfrey's car near Sallisaw. He found Winfrey beaten, bitten and bruised in the back seat of her car. Pool said Winfrey told authorities that she stopped along the interstate because of car problems. She said two ... males, one about 5 feet tall, stopped and offered to help. As the three were looking under the hood of her car, one of the men struck her on the head with a "blunt type of object," Pool said. ... The robbers left, taking cash. ... Hours later, about 5 a.m. Sunday, Betty White, of Tulsa, stopped at the Delta Express gas station near I-40 in Conway. White was pumping gas with her purse over her shoulder when two ... males, one about 5 feet tall, approached her. One tried to grab her purse and White resisted, Pool said. One of the men then bit her on the back, the cheek and the ear, Pool said. "Biting during a robbery attempt is extremely rare ..."

10 years ago

Sept. 4, 2012

• In the year since Walnut Ridge hosted a music festival to commemorate a brief visit by The Beatles in 1964, city leaders have embraced the idea of highlighting the area's musical heritage. Aldermen voted last fall to change the name of a downtown street to Abbey Road to honor the London street made famous by The Beatles' album of the same name. Workers also installed a large aluminum sculpture of the album's cover in a downtown park.