NAIA

OTTAWA (ARIZ.) 70, LYON 0

BATESVILLE – Ottawa (1-0), ranked No. 10 in NAIA, piled up the yardage and points in a runaway victory at Pioneer Stadium.

The Spirit racked up 780 yards of total offense and had six players score touchdowns, with Tyrell Sturges-Cofer leading the way. The tailback ran 8 times for 85 yards and 4 touchdowns for Ottawa, which scored at least 70 points against Lyon (1-1) for the second straight season. Kristopher Ewens and Michael Green, who ran for a combined for 180 yards, each had rushing scores as well for the Spirit.

Ottawa's quarterbacks also had banner outings against the Scots. Carter Freedland was 20-of-25 passing for 241 yards with 2 touchdowns, while Isaiah Randalle went 14 of 22 for 142 yards and 2 scores.

The Spirit, who beat Lyon 76-10 last season, jumped out to a 36-0 halftime lead, highlighted by 19- and 16-yard touchdown runs by Sturges-Cofer. Ottawa rattled off 20 points in the third quarter, with Freedland getting the outburst started with a 57-yard scoring strike to James Duronslet with 11:57 showing, before finishing things off in the fourth with touchdowns from Green and Donovahn Jones.

The Scots, who were coming off a double-digit victory over Missouri Baptist last week, were held to 156 yards total. Isaiah Bradford connected on 7 of 21 passes for 30 yards with 1 interception. Jaylin Babers also added 42 yards rushing on 10 carries.