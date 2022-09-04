Ouachita Christian handles Wildcats

The Watson Chapel Wildcats lost their first road game Friday against the Ouachita Christian Eagles, 35-20.

"Had way too many turnovers," Watson Chapel Coach Maurice Moody said. "Two lost fumbles, two interceptions and shanked a punt on our 10. All of that and only lose by 15. I feel good. Cut that in half and you win."

The Wildcats made the first touchdown and kick of the night in the first quarter. Eagles senior tailback Chad Strickland answered it with a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, according to the Ouachita Citizen newspaper.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats made a 26-yard touchdown pass, extending their lead to 14-7. Ouachita Christian tied the game at 14-all with another touchdown.

An injury stopped the game in the second quarter. Strickland was hurt while the Eagles had the ball and a Wildcat attempted to tackle another Eagle and rolled into Strickland.

Strickland left the game with a broken tibia and fibula.

Two other Eagles players were also injured in the game.

The Eagles gained control of the ball and scored two touchdowns to lead 28-14 at the half.

Watson Chapel made it a one-possession game in the third quarter.

The Eagles fought back and scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter with a five-yard touchdown.

5A Watson Chapel takes on the 5A Pine Bluff Zebras next Friday on Wildcat turf in both teams' first conference game.

The Zebras won Friday night at home against the Central High Tigers, 38-6.