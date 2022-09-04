Pakistan pleads for aid after flood

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an "immense humanitarian response" to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.

Federal planning minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an "immense humanitarian response for 33 million people" affected by monsoon rains that triggered devastating floods. International attention to Pakistan's plight has increased as the number of fatalities and homeless have risen. According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused $10 billion in damage.

"For this I appeal to my fellow Pakistanis, Pakistan expatriates and the international community to help Pakistan in this hour of need," he said at a news conference.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority in its latest report Saturday counted 57 more deaths from flood-affected areas. That brought the total death toll since monsoon rains began in mid-June to 1,265, including 441 children.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's earlier appeal for aid got a quick response from the international community, which sent planes loaded with relief goods.

Maj. Gen Zafar Iqbal, head of the flood response center, said in the last four days, 29 planes loaded with relief goods arrived from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Turkmenistan and other countries.

A French aircraft carrying relief goods landed Saturday in Islamabad and was received by Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel.

He said the relief goods sent by France included medicine and large dewatering pumps to reduce water levels. He said France has also sent a team of doctors and experts.

Pakistan has established a National Flood Response and Coordination Center to distribute the arriving aid among the affected population.

Military spokesman Maj. Gen Iftikhar Babar said rescuers supported by the military were continuing rescue and relief operations. He said the army has established 147 relief camps sheltering and feeding more than 50,000 displaced people while 250 medical camps have provided help to 83,000 people so far.

Health officials have expressed concern about the spread of waterborne diseases among the homeless people living in relief camps and in tents alongside roads.

Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, head of the disaster management authority, said areas of the country expected to receive 15% to 20% additional rains this year actually received in excess of 400% more.

The U.S. military's Central Command has said it will send an assessment team to Islamabad to see what support it can provide. The United States announced $30 million worth of aid for the flood victims earlier this week.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., were expected to arrive today in Pakistan to visit the flood-affected areas and meet officials.