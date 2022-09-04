Pet of the Week

Shelby is a five pound, four-month-old female kitten. She was found as a stray by someone on a nature walk. She came out of the tall grass all by herself and her loving foster picked her up. Attempts were made to find Shelby's other litter mates or mother, but they were nowhere to be seen. Shelby is very affectionate, and she wants to be the center of attention. She's quite chatty, but we assume she's just saying "I love you!" and "Please pet me!" Shelby enjoys napping in her cat tree during the day. Because of Shelby's easy, affectionate nature and love for everyone she meets, this little girl would easily fit into just about any home. Shelby will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed.

Shelby and friends can be adopted through CARE for Animals. More information is available at careforanimals.org.