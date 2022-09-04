Pilot who threatened plane crash arrested





RIPLEY, Miss. -- An airport worker who knew how to take off but did not know how to land stole a small airplane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field, where police arrested him.

Cory Patterson, 29, was uninjured after the rough landing shortly after posting a goodbye message to his parents and sister on Facebook, authorities said at a news conference. The message said he "never actually wanted to hurt anyone."

After an anxious morning of watching the plane's meandering path overhead, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan called the resolution "the best-case scenario." No one was injured.

Patterson worked at Tupelo Aviation Unlimited for 10 years as a lineman fueling aircraft, giving him access to the airport and twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A, Police Chief John Quaka said.

It was not immediately known why, shortly after 5 a.m., Patterson took off in the fully fueled plane.

Just before 5:30 a.m., he called 911 and threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Tupelo, which prompted authorities to evacuate the store and surrounding areas as he flew above and around the city. The police talked directly with the pilot, and negotiators persuaded him not to crash.

"This is more likely a crime of opportunity," said Quaka, adding that the airport's tower is not staffed until 6 a.m.

Authorities said Patterson did not have enough flight experience to know how to land and another pilot was brought in to talk Patterson through the process.

As Patterson approached the Tupelo Airport and was about 100 feet from landing, he suddenly changed directions and started to head north away from the city.

Authorities said they lost contact with Patterson about 45 minutes later, but then, just before 10:15 a.m., negotiators were back in touch with him and confirmed that he landed in a field, about 85 miles southeast of Memphis and about 45 miles northwest of Tupelo.

On FlightAware, the flight-tracking website, the same type of aircraft Patterson was piloting was shown flying erratically over Tupelo and then over Benton and Union counties in Mississippi before landing.

During the flight, the plane flew between 900 and 2,000 feet above sea level, turning in circles and veering in different directions, according to the website.

"There's damage but, believe it or not, the aircraft is intact," the chief told reporters.

Jordan said Patterson contacted family members during the flight.

"Sorry everyone. Never wanted to actually hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister this isn't your fault. Goodbye," read Patterson's Facebook message posted about 9:30 a.m.

Patterson, whose Facebook page said he is from Shannon, was charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats. Quaka said federal authorities also could bring charges.

Police said Patterson is not believed to be a licensed pilot but has some flight instruction. The mayor said he hopes Patterson "will get the help he needs."

Quaka said Patterson's motive was unclear, but authorities "will run down the motivation and pursue any avenue and angle."

Peter Goelz, former managing director at the National Transportation Safety Board, said the vulnerability of small airports, which cater to small planes and corporate jets, has worried security experts for years.

"If you've got a trained pilot who can get in and grab a business jet, you've got a pretty lethal weapon there," he said.

Ripley resident Roxanne Ward told The Associated Press she had been tracking the plane online and went to her father-in-law's house with plans to go into the basement for safety. She said she heard the thud as the plane hit the ground on her father-in-law's property.

She and others got onto four-wheelers to ride over.

"As soon as it crashed, police were there and waiting," said Ward, who watched from a distance. "Police coaxed him out. They yelled at him, 'Arms in the air.'"

She said the pilot got out of the plane without resisting police.

Michael Canders, director of the Aviation Center at Farmingdale State College in New York, called the incident "a wake-up call" for general aviation airports and their staff.

The Transportation Security Administration requires annual training emphasizing a "see something, say something" approach to try to prevent a scenario like what police believe occurred in Tupelo -- an employee with access to aircraft, Canders said.

"This very thing is discussed in the course, the potential for somebody gaining access and intent on damage," he said. "It's dependent on all of those who work at an airport. If you see someone you don't recognize or some unusual activity, you're supposed to report that."

An online flight tracking service showed the plane's swirling path through the sky early Saturday.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and watched the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

"I've never seen anything like this in this town," Criss said. "It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning."

Goelz said the FAA and Department of Homeland Security would likely examine the incident and issue guidance focused on tightening up security, a potentially costly prospect.

"For an airport like Tupelo, for them to crank up security for Saturday morning at 5 a.m., when their tower doesn't open until 6 -- that's expensive," Goelz said. "They're not going to have the funds unless the feds are going to provide it."

The airplane drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.

Jane and Daniel Alsup stood out in their front yard near where the plane landed and watched it circle low over the pine and oak trees.

"He left for a while, then we heard him come back. Just a few seconds later, we heard a big ol' 'flump' and he landed out in the soybean field," Jane Alsup said.

Daniel Alsup said the plane landed on the other side of some trees, so they did not see it hit the ground.

"This was the best place it could have happened," he said of the rural landing site.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Wagster Pettus, Nikki Boertman, Michael Balsamo, Kathleen Foody and Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Amanda Holpuch of The New York Times.

A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)



Jimmy Huddleston, left, and Daniel Alsup, right, discuss an airplane that crash-landed in a field near their Ripley, Miss. homes on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)



A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)



A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)



Jane Alsup, right, talks on the phone about the airplane that crash-landed the field behind her and near her Ripley, Miss. home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)



Jackie Murry, of New Albany Miss., views a stolen airplane that crash-landed in a field near Ripley, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)



Daniel Alsup, looks at an airplane that crash-landed in a field near his Ripley, Miss. home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)



Spectators gather as a stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)











Gallery: Man steals plane in Mississippi







