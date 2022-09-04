PREP fOOTBALL ROUNDUPs

FARMINGTON 38, SPRINGDALE 20

The Cardinals raced out to a 38-0 lead at halftime and rolled to their second straight win to open the season.

Farmington (2-0) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who fired three touchdown passes on the night.

Jagger Gordon was on the receiving end of two of Vanzant’s touchdown passes including an 89-yard shot down the middle of the field on Farmington’s opening possession.

Springdale (0-2) scored three second-half touchdowns. Quarterback Cayden Asserude connected with Chris Cortez on a pair of scoring strikes, and Za’Marion Manuel added a 42-yard scoring run.

The Cardinals will be on the road next week to take on Rogers, while Springdale is set to host Conway.

ROGERS HERITAGE 20, LOUISBERG, KAN. 16

Carter Hensley and Tillman McNair connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter as Heritage rallied to defeat Louisburg at Gates Stadium.

The win marks the first time the War Eagles have started a season 2-0 since 2012 and the first time Heritage has won back-to-back games since it defeated Springdale and Rogers to begin 7A-West play in 2014.

Louisberg forced a 13-13 halftime tie with a 25-yard field goal, then took the lead on a 31-yard field goal with 7:07 left in the third quarter. Hensley, however, came back and hit McNair with the decisive TD pass, and the War Eagles preserved the victory when Terrail Myers tipped a pass and Max Howard came up with the interception at the Louisberg 41 with 4:41 left to play.

Hensley’s 3-yard touchdown pass to McNair gave Heritage an early 7-0 cushion, but Louisberg picked up a safety late in the first quarter and added a touchdown and a two-point conversion pass for a 10-7 lead. Hensley then added a 1-yard TD run to put the War Eagles ahead 13-10.

MORRILTON 30, CLARKSVILLE 14

The Panthers fell to their former 5A-West opponent in nonconference action Friday night.

For Clarksville (0-2), Yovani Linares and Elijah Hardaway each scored touchdowns.

HARRISON 20, MOUNTAIN HOME 7

Harrison punished Mountain Home with 284 yards rushing and held the Bombers to just 149 yards total offense as the Goblins earned a rivalry victory at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

Braden Long led Harrison’s ground game with 169 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, while Mountain Home only muster 35 yards rushing.

Beck Jones put the Goblins in front for good with his 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Mason Ketterman added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Caden Hinson early in the second quarter, then Long scored on a 1-yard run to complete Harrison’s scoring.

Ketterman had 95 yards on 8 of 12 passing for Harrison.

PRAIRIE GROVE 45, HUNTSVILLE 8

Ethan Miller and Coner Whetsell combined for 268 yards rushing on just 14 carries to lead Prairie Grove to a season-opening victory over Huntsville.

Whetsell led the way with 153 yards and 2 touchdowns followed by Miller with 115 yards and 1 touchdown. Both had 7 carries for the Tigers, who piled up 389 yards on the ground on 32 attempts.

Prairie Grove added 151 passing yards for a total of 540 yards against the Eagles.

CHARLESTON 42, ELKINS 22

The Tigers won their season-opener on the road Friday night.

Brevyn Ketter’s early touchdown run gave Charleston (1-1) the early lead, but Elkins came back to trail 15-14 before the Tigers took control.

For Elkins (1-1), quarterback Dizzy Dean was 22-of-34 passing for 237 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Jusiah Bettancourt and Quae Walden to pace the Elks. Junior running back Da’Shawn Chairs carried 15 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

GRAVETTE 37, INOLA, OKLA. 0

Gravette returned three interceptions for touchdowns, and the Lions went to earn a blowout win at Inola.

Ethan Ellis returned an interception 62 yards for a score, and Kyler Austin’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Gravette (1-1) a 12-0 lead after one quarter. Ian Leonard picked off a screen pass and ran 53 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Shad Nelson scored on a 25-yard interception return in the third quarter.

Rhett Hilger added a pair of touchdown passes to Gabe Holmes, including a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that invoked the running clock.

GREENLAND 44, GREEN FOREST 9

Max Meredith completed 11 of 18 passes for 270 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Greenland past Green Forest.

Brandon Vaughn led the receiving corps with 4 catches for 109 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kade Gobel added a 63-yard reception for a score. Tucker Meadors led the ground game with 92 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries.

LINCOLN 41, WESTVILLE, OKLA., 20

Drew Moore completed 9 of 11 passes for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns as Lincoln moved to 2-0 with its victory over Westville, Okla.

Kale Jones added 114 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing while Jace Birkes returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. Kellen Price caught 2 touchdown passes and Layne Seller registered 10 1/2 tackles with a sack to lead the defensive charge for the Wolves.

WEST FORK 28, BERRYVILLE 6

Eli Howerton threw a pair of touchdowns to help West Fork build a 13-0 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Howerton connected with Beau Clark on a 65-yard scoring strike, then added a 75-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Whitmill. In the second half, Luke Baldwin scored on a 6-yard run and a two-point conversion run by Harrison Oliver. Whitmill got loose on a 35-yard touchdown for the Tigers’ final score.

LAVACA 40, MAGAZINE 7

Maddox Noel threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Lavaca rolled to a 33-0 halftime lead en route to the win.

Andrew Johnson also had a pair of receiving touchdowns. Dakota Hartsfield and Hunter Isreal added rushing touchdowns for the Arrows.

MOUNTAINBURG 18, DANVILLE 12

Shay Pixley ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Mountainburg claimed a nonconference victory at Danville.

Pixley hit Trey Shaffer with a 21-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter, then added a 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Mountainburg’s final score came in the second quarter when Lane Biery connected with Kenyon Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Pixley finished with 63 yards rushing and 58 yards passing, while Zac Walker added 55 yards on the ground. Bobby Dean, Shaffer and Garrett Jones each had seven tackles to lead the Dragons’ defense.

MANSFIELD 31, PARIS 0

Quarterback Cole Kindle completed 12 of 15 passes for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another score in the Mansfield rout.

Fisher Willsey ran for two touchdowns and Peyton Martin caught six passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns.