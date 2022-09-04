Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded August 8-12.

Vivacat Investors, LLC., to Central Properties, Inc.; Honey Badger Holdings, LLC.; Big Mike Holdings, LLC.; Queen Regina, LLC., Pt NW SE 26-2N-13W, $8,850,000.

Davis & Fisher, LLC., to Davidson Holding Company, LLC., 15711 Ark. 107, Sherwood. L3, Hayley Commercial, $2,141,428.

Glen E. Day; Jennifer Day to Sandra Trantham; Sandra Trantham Living Trust, L30, Hickory Hills, $1,400,000.

Standard Development Company, LLC., to LR Gas 2022, LLC., L1, Goodwin, $1,328,752.

Ray Williams Bradshaw to Kent C. Krause; Michelle W. Krause, 28000 Kanis Road, Paron. Pt NE SE 26, Pt SW NW & Pt NW SW 25-2N-15W, $1,040,000.

Frederick E. Barr; Mary Gresham Barr to George Cress; Jana Cress, 1823 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. L20 B2, Englewood, $1,025,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC., to Arijit Sarkar; Babita Singh, 35 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L14 B136, Chenal Valley, $949,900.

Bradley J. Clothier; Karen L. Clothier to Jay Kelly White; Laura McKinney White; Jay And Laura White Family Revocable Trust, L43R B83, Chenal Valley, $875,000.

CAC Properties, LLC., to Steve Crouch Investment Properties, LLC., Pt E/2 SE 36-3N-13W, $775,000.

Shawn Welch to Shawn Anderson; Melanie Anderson, 3010 Woodsgate Drive, Little Rock. L84 B2, Woodlands Edge, $746,000.

Tat Holdings-Denver, LLC., to Island In The Sun, LLC., 1805 E. Fifth St., North Little Rock. Pt NE SW 36-2N-12W, $700,000.

Aden Investments, LLC., to Standard Development Company, LLC., L1, Goodwin, $696,800.

Melody P. Ashley; Melody P. Ashley Living Trust to Morgan Earl Norton, MD; Kelly Duzan, 3 Crystal Mountain Cove, Maumelle. L79, Palisades Heights Single Detached, $660,000.

Randall Curtis; Cynthia Curtis to Lonnie Choate; Dorothy Choate, Pt SW NW 26-2N-15W, $625,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc., to Robert J. Vandewalle; Kelly J. Vandewalle, 5 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L17 B66, Chenal Valley, $599,000.

David B. Korff; Stephanie G. Korff to Jagtar Singh, 8932 Stillwater Road, Sherwood. L26 B3, Creekside, $531,000.

Blakley Land Farm & Rentals, LLC., to Martin Park, LLC., 7900/7908 Jacksonville Cutoff Road, Sherwood. Ls1-2, CPEG, $520,000.

Walter McSpadden; Erin McSpadden to Stuart Douglas Wolfgang Moore, Jr.; Olivia Corinne Moore, 5 Huntington Road, Little Rock. L116, Foxcroft, $515,000.

William R. Hill; Donna M. Hill (dec'd) to Sammy L. Buffin, 1 Breezewood Cove, Maumelle. L1, Riverrun, $495,000.

Matthew D. Hall; Laura Hall to Derrick James Loveless; Joanne Loveless, 2 Riverland Drive, Maumelle. L131, Riverland, $469,000.

Henry Burch; Rosemary Burch to Luther Sutter; Pamela Pfeifer, Unit 7C, The Residences At Building 5 HPR, $460,000.

Midsouth Property Management, LLC., to Martha Michelle Estrada; Nathan Mathias, 88 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L29 B1, Copper Run Phase III, $456,178.

Stephen Ryan; Carmen Pure Ryan to Kenneth Langston; Kristie Langston, 2909 Woodsgate Drive, Little Rock. L11 B4, Woodlands Edge, $450,000.

Keith Riggs; LWR Revocable Trust to Matt Keil; Melissa Bond, 1 Treetops, Units 701 & 703, Little Rock. Apt A-701 & Apt B-703, Treetops HPR, $450,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., to Carolyn Kurtz Graves, 82 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L34 B2, Fletcher Valley, $447,000.

Sammy L. Buffin; Lanna E. Buffin to Ebonie Marche Toney, 9609 Wild Mountain Drive, Sherwood. L146, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $445,000.

Terry Railey to Paula Michelle Watson; Esau Watson, Jr., 2401 Estates Court, Jacksonville. Ls20L & 20F, Foxwood Estates, $445,000.

Edward Lee Leopard; Nancy W. Leopard; Edward And Nancy Leopard Joint Revocable Trust to Richard Barker; Jamie Barker, 77008 Toltec Drive, North Little Rock. L18 B63, Indian Hills, $430,000.

Neeraj Kumar; Bhavana Sharma to Christina Neal; Patrick Neal, 14 Glasgow Court, Little Rock. L6 B21, The Villages Of Wellington, $420,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Jacob M. Keck, 49 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L21 B3, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $390,000.

Jared Ramey; Syliva Ling Fu Ramey to Robyn Wessels, 11119 Cocono Valley Drive, Little Rock. L2 B32, Pleasant Valley, $390,000.

John Wright Construction Co, Inc., to Milton Parker, Sr., 66 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1687, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $373,528.

Keith McKinnon to Andrea Bentley, L133, Pebble Beach Park, $372,000.

Carlos Pagan; Megan Pagan to Antonio Crus, 2108 Glenn Arbor Court, Sherwood. L8 B2, Glenn Hills, $371,000.

Emily M. Wyrick; Emily M. Flaxman to Sanusi Investment, LLC., 25 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L46 B73, Chenal Valley, $370,700.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC., to Kurtis Norman; James T. Norman, 16004 Burleigh Court, Little Rock. L104, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $365,835.

E. Ward Construction, Inc., to Pavan-Kumar Modali, 64 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L25 B2, Fletcher Valley, $365,050.

Yurly Sokhan; Anastasia Sokhan; Anastasia Volodicheva to Ed Walker; Kun Walker, L10 B8, Creekside, $365,000.

Blake Andrew Towell; Erica Nicole Towell to Elena Glover; Grant Glover, 4 Barber Cove, Maumelle. L8 B6, Maumelle Club Manor, $350,000.

Janice Lee; Estate Of Frances Lee to James Michael Jones; Patti Guffey Jones, L6 B12, Midland Hills, $347,500.

Spears Custom Homes, LLC., to Ali Kaya, 9000 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L8, Millers Glen Phase 5, $332,540.

Byron Dean Marshall; Carol Lynn Marshall to Brenda J. Hornaday, L922, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $330,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2001 Oakbrook Drive, Sherwood. L136, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $328,067.

Southern Comfort Inns, Inc., to Hill Land And Investments, LLC., Unit 906, River Market Tower HPR, $325,000 .

Christina Rose Lyon; Josh Leo Lyon to Onur Yuksel; Roza Shaimurat, 3209 Stonehill Drive, Sherwood. L85 B4, Stonehill Phase VI, $320,000.

Gregory Wayne Collins; Elaine M. Collins; Elaine M. Eggl to Kimberly Hatton, 119 Limoges Court, Maumelle. L670R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $310,000.

Elmo Gene Burton; Margaret Lynn O. Burton to Charles E Baker, 109 Illinois Bayou Drive, Sherwood. L5 B34, Overbrook, $310,000.

Flagstar Bank, FSB to Flagstar Bank, FSB, Pt W/2 NE 28-3N-15W, $307,218.

Arthur Terry; Lynnette Terry to Linda Hunter, 41 Windsor Court, Little Rock. Unit 41, Windsor Court Townhomes HPR, $300,000.

Cope Homes, Inc., to Mary E. Kennedy, 5800 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L30, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $299,000.

Donald F. Nolley; Carol A. Nolley (dec'd) to Neil Biffington; Sherry Buffington, L13, Carrollton, $295,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC., to Doug Barton, L33C, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $292,872.

Joe Hodges; Dee Onn Hodges (dec'd) to Clay Shook, 3809 Sevier Drive, North Little Rock. L24 B53, Lakewood, $290,000.

JWJ Investments, LLC., to Joshua P. Temple; Shakinah Temple, 1804 Wewoka Drive, North Little Rock. L8 B38, Indian Hills Phase XXIV-B, $289,900.

Marshall Equity Invesments, LLC., to Ahsan Ahmed; Roohi Huq, 8025 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock. L69R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $288,256.

Gloria Smith Koschmann; Glori M. Koschmann; Martin L. Koschmann (dec'd) to G. Stephen White; Nancy White, L140 B203, Park Hill NLR, $285,000 .

Arijit Sarkar to AR Reddy Investments, LLC., L34, Governor's Manor PRD-Capitol Lakes Estates, $280,000.

Pamela Sue Ashley to Jennifer Day, Unit 15, Windsor Court Townhouses HPR, $280,000.

Joseph J. Volpe; Paula G. Volpe to TW Ventures, LLC., 713 Beechwood Drive, Little Rock. L14 B20, Pulaski Heights, $270,000.

James C. Moore; Thomas C. Moore, Jr. Revocable Trust; Catherine N. Moore Revocable Trust to Randall A. Bartlett, L365, Leawood Heights 4th, $270,000.

Natalie Ramm to GMH 5105, LLC., 5105 C St., Little Rock. L6 B3, Pfeifer, $265,000.

Shirley Henry to Roderick King, 2 Shenandoah Circle, Mabelvale. L35, Shenandoah Phase II, $260,000.

Katelyn Johnston; Jeffrey Johnston to Darren D. Calamese; Tamra Patterson Calamese, 2706 Echo Valley Drive, Little Rock. L7, Echo Valley Park, $255,500.

Wendell Wade Abell; Joy E. Abell to Michael Todd Behr; Jennifer Carol Snitker, 23 Knights Bridge Road, Sherwood. L158, Silver Creek Phase V, $255,500.

Winpeg Partners, LLC., to Titan House, LLC., L30, Maumelle Industrial Park, $250,000.

Victor J. Larocca; Frances J. Larocca to QuestTrust Company/Marla Hood IRA 1974911, L7 B9, Cherry Creek, $250,000.

Jeremy M. Crockett; Ashley Crockett to Shanielle D. Hansberry; Nicholas Hansberry, Sr., 6845 White Oak Way, North Little Rock. L262, Trammel Estates Phase VI-A, $250,000 .

Tammy Hefton-Williams; Barry Williams to Blakely Elizabeth Wood, 34 W. Point Drive, Maumelle. L229, West Pointe, $250,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to James Zachary Green, 12780 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L48 B4, Walton Heights, $249,900.

Dickey Properties, LLC., to Tyler Christoff; Zara Christoff, 30 Cinderwood Cove, Maumelle. L31, Weatherwood- Crystal Hill Village, $247,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Dale Eliason, 1501 Gum St., North Little Rock. L11 B4, Cassinelli, $244,000.

Thomas L. Martin; Brenda K. Martin; Thomas L. Martin And Brenda K. Martin Revocable Trust to Johnny R. Woodley, Jr.; Telina V. Woodley, 26 Wright Circle, Jacksonville. L220, East Hickam And McConnell, $240,000.

Bobette Pizur; Susie Rawdon-Pizue to Bison Capital 1, LLC., Pt SE SW 31-1N-13W, $240,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to John Hoover, 10305 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L48, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $240,000.

Robert Lee Campbell, II to Jesse Chavis; Jessica Chavis, 1300 Bobbitt Lane, Sherwood. L51, Hayley Heights, $230,000.

Lena N. Hayes; Lena N. Moore to Chapman Lee Wyant; Jacqueline O. Wyant, 6700 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L20 B1, Hollywood, $226,000.

Ian B. Harrod; Lorraine Harrod to Josue DeLeon Paulino, 26 Zircon Drive, Maumelle. L170, North Pointe, $225,000.

Carl L. Brooks; Carl L. Brooks Revocable Trust; Margaret A. Brooks Revocable Trust to Alfred E. Bonnabel, IV; Amy R. Bonnabel, 2701 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock. L361, Ludington Heights, $225,000.

Leonard Davis; Marta Davis to Arlisia Knight, 14112 Chesterfield Circle, North Little Rock. L31 B4, Stone Links, $220,000.

Ashton Miranda Eley to Michaelene Miller; Ernest Perez, Jr., 220 Brown St., Little Rock. L4 B4, CH Taylor, $220,000.

Patricia H. Bayliss; Patricia H. Bayliss Living Trust to William Joseph King; Sandra Leigh King, Apt 603, Foxcroft Square HPR Phase II, $220,000.

Jessica Cazer to Taylor K. Dixon; Phillip Trevor Roys, 10812 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L33, Walnut Valley, $219,000.

Brian Daniel Bourne; Laura Ann Bourne; Bourne Family Revocable Trust to Matthew Hall; Laura Hall, L139, Riverland, $218,000.

Alexander Eugene Martinez; Patricia Mallory Martinez; Lex And Mallory Martinez Revocable Trust to Kim Whetstone, Unit 9, Windsor Court Townhomes HPR, $211,500.

Denise R. Johnson; Denise Parker to Latoris Willis, 3300 N. Ridge Drive, Jacksonville. L18, Western Hills Phase I, $210,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Tanya M. Sheppard, 1901 Peony St., North Little Rock. L555, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $209,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Josiah Johnson; Mckenzie Johnson, 10313 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L50, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $205,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Luvenia Jackson, 1800 Peony St., North Little Rock. L547, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $202,990.

Phillip W. Wood; Vickie C. Wood to Adam T. Flores; Alisa Lollar, 6017 Brister Drive, Jacksonville. Tract 12, Hiiden Valley Unrecorded, $202,000.

Zachary R. Payne to Shakita Story, 2014 Gunpowder Road, Little Rock. L85, Sturbridge Phase II, $199,900.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Khonepheth Piemthongsamout, 2808 S. State St., Little Rock. L10 B20, Kimball's South Park, $199,700.

Meredith Lee Halle; Meredith L. Simpkins to Margaret Barnum, 1 Elkrun Cove, Little Rock. L206, Point West 2nd, $199,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Herbert Smith, 1913 Peony St., North Little Rock. L558, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $199,000.

Yasheika Ania; John Ania to Dewanse Ysumde; Ayonna Ysumde, 12 Willowridge Cove, Jacksonville. L50, Cedaridge, $192,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Joseph Reno, 1808 Peony St., North Little Rock. L545, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $190,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Louis F. Melo, 517 W. 31st St., Little Rock. Lot A B2, Chattanooga Replat, $186,200.

Tracie Brace; Estate Of Harrison Albert Brace, Jr. (dec'd) to Qiang Lin; Meiling Chen, L12 B22, Pleasant Valley, $185,000.

Douglas Tull Grimsley; Janice Faye Grimsley to Caleb Austin Lindsey, 5 Overby Circle, Little Rock. L150, Treasure Hill Section 3, $180,000.

Sarah E. Bradberry to Phillip Huddleston, 104 S. Maple St., Little Rock. L2 B1, Plateau, $179,950.

Zachery Smith to Brandon Lee Fenwick, 8312 Hills Road, North Little Rock. Pt W/2 NE SW 3-2N-11W, $177,000.

Brian Christopher Anderson to Jimmie D. Reed; Graziella B. Reed, 1303 Stagecoach Vlg, Little Rock. L12, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase 2, $175,000.

Zachary C. Smith to Isabella Z. Ivie, 7302 Illinois St., Little Rock. L17 B6, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $170,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Jason Miller, 507 E. Military Drive, North Little Rock. L7, Amboy Heights, $169,800.

Barry Nadji to Charles Larry Gaddie, Sr., 2 Point O'Woods Drive, Little Rock. L63, Point O'Woods, $167,500.

Sharlow Builders And Developers, LLC., to Rachel Anita Griffith, 13806 Fern Valley Lane, Little Rock. L20 B13, Woodlands Edge, $165,000.

Mitchum W. Tapson; Linda M. Tapson to Patricia Ann Smith, 8015 Ascension Road, Little Rock. L49 B6, Westwood, $163,500.

Eric Gordon Sundell; Milanne Smith Sundell to Acer Meridiem, LLC., 307 S. Maple St., Little Rock. L11 B1, Bodeman, $160,000.

Joshua Riley; Hannah Riley to Torin Davis, 8915 Cloverhill Road, Little Rock. L9 B5, Pennbrook Section B, $160,000.

BIA Investments, LLC., to Kristen Paige Nettles, 5707 Woodridge Lane, Sherwood. L24, North Hills Manor, $159,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Paul T. Cooney; Paul T. Cooney Trust, 715 W. 28th St., Little Rock. L1 B13, Kimball's South Park, $158,600.

Cheryl Lynn Bajorek; Julie M. Reeves to Dustin Dale Hicks; Marina Hicks, 1208 Hill St., Jacksonville. L12 B2, Oakhurst, $155,000.

Mike Bridgeman; Laurie Bridgeman to Michael Brian Tart; Nicole Suzan Bell-Sandoval, 10 Martin Lane, North Little Rock. L10, Suggs, $151,000.

Jeremy Stokes to Dylan Christen; Hailey Christen, 601 Carpenter Drive, Jacksonville. L16, Middleton, $150,000.

Johnny R. Barham; Carolyn J. Barham to Brookes Howard, 49 Glenview Circle, Sherwood. L2 B6, Country Club Park, $150,000.