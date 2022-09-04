Remington’s upgraded Model 700 a bold statement

Remington is making rifles again, and its new Model 700 might set the standard for accuracy and quality.

Ron Spomer, a prominent outdoors journalist based in Idaho, offers the first detailed look at the new Model 700 on his Ron Spomer's Outdoors page on Facebook. He prefaced the review by saying that Ken D'Arcy, Remington's CEO, assured him that the new Remington will focus on making state-of-the-art rifles. The Model 700 Alpha 1 is its first statement to prove that claim.

For starters, Model 700 Alpha 1 rifles will emphasize an entirely new philosophy on barreling. 5R rifling will be standard. Remington was phasing in 5R rifling before bankruptcy ended production. In short, 5R rifling consists of five asymmetrical lands instead of the usual six. The lands are the raised surfaces within a rifle bore. They traverse the bore in a spiral pattern. This rotates a bullet during its path down the bore and causes it to spin when it exits the muzzle.

Subtracting one land reduces friction and resistance, which increases muzzle velocity. Also, the lands are slightly beveled. Traditional lands are squared, creating a sharp edge that cuts into a bullet. The beveled edges, combined with the reduced contact surface from having one less land reduces fouling.

Remington's new barrels will also be fluted. Fluting makes barrels more rigid, but it also increases surface area, which dissipates heat quicker than traditional round barrels.

The Model 700 5R in 6.5mm Creedmoor that I bought just before Remington filed for bankruptcy is one of my my most accurate rifles.

Additionally, Alpha 1 barrels are geared to long-range shooting. Long-range shooters prefer long, slender bullets with very high ballistic coefficients. Traditional twist barrels did not stabilize these kinds of bullets well. To accommodate longer, heavier bullets, Alpha 1 barrels have shorter twist rates, meaning the rifling makes a complete revolution in a shorter distance than before. The twist for 7mm barrels will be 1:8.

Remington says it is using higher quality steel in its barrels and actions. It claims that its tolerances are so tight that every Alpha 1 is a match-grade rifle.

Remington retains its famed Model 700 action, including its "three rings of steel," but with significant improvements. The bolt body is fluted in a diamond pattern. It is attractive and aggressive, but the decorative metalwork increases stiffness and strength.

Also, the bolt -- including the two locking lugs -- is milled from a single steel billet, like Winchester's beloved Pre-1964 bolt. Winchester's Pre-64 Classic bolt, a feature of Winchester Model 70 rifles since 1994, have two-piece bolts. This is irrelevant to casual hunters, but a one-piece bolt is important to hunters of dangerous game whose lives depend on things staying together.

The bolt handle is dovetailed and brazed to the bolt. The knob screws on to the bolt handle. Different style knobs are available. The new knob is smooth, unlike the old Model 700's knurled knob.

The Alpha 1 extractor also has an improved extractor. It is inside a recoil lug and is held in place by a detente ball. You can push in the detente with a pocketknife to remove the extractor if it breaks and replace it with a new one. Of course, that only matters if you carry a replacement extractor.

Finally, you can easily field strip the firing pin. Its cap releases with a half turn. This is another feature adopted from Winchester's Model 70, but the Alpha 1 firing pin assembly is even simpler.

A button on the left side of the receiver releases the bolt. Originally, the Model 700 bolt released with a tiny square tab behind the trigger. If gunk congealed in the assembly, it could lock up the mechanism and prevent the bolt from releasing. If gunk solidified, you could deform and damage the release tab. The side release button is a welcome improvement.

An adjustable Timney trigger will be a standard feature. It retains Remington's two-position safety. As with the previous Model 700, the bolt will open with the safety on.

Magazine boxes have also been lengthened. A short action box is 2.974 inches long, which better accommodates new cartridges like the 6.5 Creedmoor.

I'm in the market for a 22-250 Rem. I think I'll hold out for an Alpha 1.