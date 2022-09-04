She ran to the boy who later became her husband

Cleovis Whiteside kept the other boys from bothering Arwilda Kelley when they were kids. He later vowed to protect her for life.

Arwilda was walking home from church with a friend in Clarendon one Sunday around 1934. They had some new neighbors and as they walked past the newcomers' home, Arwilda's friend issued a warning.

"My little friend, named Caroline, she told me to watch out because some boys were going to jump out of the woods and scare us," Arwilda says. "My friend said, 'If they come out of the woods today then you run to the tall one.'"

Arwilda was 9, and when she saw the boys thundering toward her and her friend, pretending they were Tarzan, she did as she had been told.

"I ran to the tall one. That was my husband-to-be," she says.

Cleovis was about 13 then.

Caroline had known that family before they moved to the community, and she knew their tricks -- and she knew that Cleovis, who was visiting, would tell them to stop.

Cleovis and Arwilda didn't see each other much for a bit, but shortly after the Tarzan incident, her family moved to his family's neighborhood.

"His family had lived across the woods," she explains. "When we moved, we started going to the same school."

Their churches had boxed lunch auctions for the unmarried congregants.

"All the girls who weren't married would cook dinner and put it in a shoebox, and somebody would pay a quarter for your box, and that's who you would eat dinner with," Arwilda says. "He paid a quarter for my box."

Cleovis remembers that box, filled with chicken and dressing, greens, sweet potato pie and chocolate cake.

"It tasted just like it does now, maybe better," he says of a meal Arwilda has made many times over since that box auction. "I chose to buy her box. I knew she was going to cook the dinner. I picked her and she cooked the dinner."

Cleovis and Arwilda were regulars at church and school, and outside of that they played baseball and basketball and board jumping games with the other children in their neighborhood. On Saturday nights, they all went to prayer meetings.

"The most important thing to my daddy was education," she says. "We had to be respectful because of the Bible, and the Bible was our lifeline."

Arwilda's friend Caroline had predicted early on that Arwilda and Cleovis would get married someday. Arwilda says Cleovis had proclaimed that prediction himself to anyone who would listen.

They were married on July 24, 1939, a Sunday night.

"It rained so much that day," she says. "The pastor who was going to marry us had to come in a covered wagon."

The pastor couldn't make it to Arwilda's parents' home to do the ceremony until 11 p.m. Cleovis' family and his best friend were also there to witness the marriage.

"I was 14," Arwilda says. "Back in those days, it wasn't that unusual for young boys and young girls to get married. ... God worked it out."

Their families -- everyone they knew, actually -- farmed back then.

"The first three years we tried sharecropping and we failed at it," says Arwilda of the time before Cleovis served in the military

"When he got out of the service, God gave him the opportunity to get into [Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical & Normal College, now University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff] and a veteran he went to school," she says.

They moved to Pine Bluff and have made their home there since.

"We had an opportunity, we would have gotten 40 acres of land because my daddy got 80, and two mules but we did not accept it," she says. "He started work as a clothes cleaner."

Cleovis was a hard worker, she says, explaining that he worked part time while he was at AM&N. He later went to work at the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

They had 12 children.

"We have nine children alive," Arwilda says. "Every one of them finished high school -- two of them dropped out but then went back and then finished college, too."

Arwilda insists she is not proud of their accomplishments.

"No ma'am, we are not proud -- we thank God for our children," she says.

One of her sons was in an accident at her parents' home while she was out of town. Her family reached her to break the news that he had been pronounced dead, and she boarded a train to get home as fast as she could. A man on the train asked why she was crying and, after hearing her story, assured her that her son was alive. He was. Another son was later hit by a truck while riding his bicycle and she was told that he had been killed. He wasn't.

One of those sons is 78 and the other is 80.

"I just want the world to know that God heard my unanswered prayer," Arwilda says.

Arwilda said all she wanted to do to celebrate the 83rd anniversary of her marriage to Cleovis was have cake and ice cream with her family.

"God has blessed us," she says.

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com