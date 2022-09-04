Soldier injured in WWII still awaits Purple Heart

John Henry Anderson's military assignment in World War II involved running out amid rapid fire to retrieve and deliver gasoline and other supplies for fighting troops.

"The supply line ran 24 hours a day. You just had to go. You can't stop. You had to work on while they keep firing, Lord have mercy," he says. "I don't see how in the world we did get by, with all them cans sitting on the truck full of fuel."

Anderson was 20 years old when he was drafted into the Army in 1942.

"They called me," says Anderson, who will be 100 years old in December.

He was sent overseas, landing first in Great Britain, then crossing the English Channel and moving through France and Belgium on his way into Germany.

He had lived his life until that point in tiny Hickory Plains. He dropped out of school in the eighth grade to hold down various jobs in farming and timber work. Military service was an especially big shock after his rural upbringing.

"Some of the fellows driving a truck like that got hit and they didn't get killed, but on average you looked for all of them to get killed," he says. "Our lives were sold to the government to save this country."

He was treated differently, as a Black soldier, than his white counterparts.

"The white boys would run and be sent back to the ship," he says. "They pulled off the Black boys off the ship and lined them up on the beach, and those guys better be keeping them from killing us while we were out there."

Anderson remembers an explosion on one of those runs, during the Battle of the Bulge, when the containers he was carrying were hit by enemy fire.

"I can remember the fire in my face," he says. He had burns over 70% of his body from the attack. "Eight of us got hit. Three of us made it."

He doesn't remember how long he was in a field hospital in Germany before he was shipped to a bigger hospital in France, but he recalls playing checkers with those three men to pass the time.

"Man, I was so glad to get away from over there. I wasn't getting any rest until that burn started healing," Anderson says.

His doctors considered removing his damaged fingers. Instead, they grafted sheep's skin onto his upper body, he says, pulling up his sleeve and holding out his right arm where the skin is soft and smooth, minus the wrinkles that come with age.

Anderson's great-nephew, Randy Dotson, and family friend George Wilson are lobbying for Anderson to be recognized by the federal government for his sacrifice during the war.

"He was injured in combat but he hasn't been awarded a Purple Heart," Dotson says. "I've been researching and trying to do this, help him get this medal since 2017. Everywhere I went it just was closed doors. What they're saying is that his record can't be found."

The part of the building where the relevant military records were stored in St. Louis burned, according to Dotson.

"They're telling me there was no way to verify that he was injured in combat, but if there is a witness who could ... but he's almost 100 years old. Who's going to be around?" Dotson says. "He's a 100% disabled veteran, and they're paying him for it. I just want him to be awarded his medal before he dies."

Dodson heard his great-uncle's war stories throughout his childhood, and he says his great-uncle inspired him to join the military when he was old enough.

Wilson's family was a part of the same church as Anderson's family in the 1920s, when the building burned. Anderson remembers watching the building that was donated to replace it being rolled into place atop several big logs.

Wilson has contacted U.S. Rep. French Hill's office, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others in hopes of getting support in the quest for a Purple Heart. He thinks that recognition may finally be forthcoming.

"They told me we could maybe expect something in the next few months, before Mr. Anderson's birthday in December," Wilson says.

After Anderson was medically discharged from the Army in October 1945, he returned to Arkansas and settled in North Little Rock. He married Minnie Lee Moragne, whom he had met back home in Hickory Plains.

"She was in the fields chopping cotton," he explains.

Anderson worked for Southern Paper Box Factory and had a second job, milking cows for a neighboring farmer every morning and evening, to support his wife and their children, along with any others who happened to be at his home.

"The Good Book says, 'You don't work, you don't eat,'" he says.

His war experience left him with scars -- physical and emotional -- but he found immense joy in his post-war life. He loved watching his children playing with others from the neighborhood in the front yard of his North Little Rock home.

"Of all I've been through, I wouldn't take nothing for it," he says. "But I sure wouldn't go looking for it, either."

