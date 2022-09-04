Southern Arkansas University starts transport service focused on its students, staff

MAGNOLIA -- Southern Arkansas University has started a new transportation service for students and staff.

The Mulerider Express operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 1-8 p.m. on Fridays during the fall and spring semesters.

Starting at the Brinson Art Building parking lot, a 12-passenger van travels every hour to Walmart, the Brookshires shopping center and downtown to Beyond the Campus before coming back to campus.

The program also allows students to schedule times to be taken to doctor visits, dentist appointments and other health-related appointments with as little as a four-hour notice Monday through Friday.

"I feel the Mulerider Express is a valuable resource that can afford those who don't have reliable transportation to run errands in town," said student Kameron Graham-Williams.

Other universities in Arkansas offer transit or shuttle services for students and staff.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has an arrangement with Rock Region Metro transit in which UALR employees and students are able to ride the transit system fare-free using what is called the Trojans U-Pass, according to the school's website. The Trojans U-Pass is a sticker that goes on a UALR ID card.

At the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Razorback Transit provides fare-free travel to students in major living and shopping areas, as well as an on-demand after-hours van service, according to the university's website.

The new SAU program is run by Brad Stout, director of student affairs facilities, and uses student drivers in the AmeriCorps VISTA program.

Stout said, "It's been in the works for well over a year now ... In that early spring of '20, we knew we wanted to work with our VISTA program and the university as a whole and create an opportunity to get students, faculty [and] staff a way to get around town if they did not have that."

Joshua Fitzgerald, who works for SAU through the VISTA program, said, "Mulerider Express provides an essential resource to both students and faculty in need of transportation."

They were approved for ordering a van by the state when the chip shortage started, delaying their ability to receive a vehicle, according to Stout.

Stout said that in July they learned it would be another six months before they would receive the vehicle, but two weeks later, a van became available.

According to Stout, a lot of people have expressed interest in the program and seem excited to use it this fall semester.

The program is working to add a Toyota Rav4 that will be used exclusively for scheduled appointments.

Student Savannah Downs said, "The Mulerider Express is incredibly beneficial for those who do not have their own transportation to get the true feels-like-home experience."