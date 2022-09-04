State adds 824 cases of covid-19

Fewer than 850 new cases of covid-19 were identified Saturday, a decrease accompanied by a continued decline in the number of Arkansans hospitalized with the illness, according to Arkansas Department of Health data reported Saturday.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospitals fell by nine to 282 on Saturday, data showed, the lowest reported number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 since July 6, passing the previous low set just a day before, according to the data.

Also on the decline was the number of patients in intensive care units with covid and on ventilators, with the former falling by four to 37 and the latter dropping two, leaving seven people using the breathing devices.

The number of those in the ICU was at its lowest point since June 27 on Saturday, data showed, and the number of patients using ventilators at its lowest point since July 10.

Overall in the state, 824 new cases of the virus were reported Saturday, 395 fewer than the 1,219 reported a day before and 79 less than the number reported a week before.

Saturday’s report brought the number of active cases in the state to 12,355.

Four more deaths from the coronavirus were reported, bringing the pandemic’s toll in Arkansas to 11,933.

An additional 553 people reportedly had recovered from the disease Saturday, bringing the total number of people to have caught the virus and recovered to 911,469.

A little more than 60% of the reported active cases were in individuals not fully vaccinated, health department data showed, with 75% of deaths since Feb. 1, 2021, reported in those not fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, 1,660,904 Arkansans older than age 5 had been fully immunized, with another 288,590 partially immunized. A third dose or booster had been administered to 824,722 people.



