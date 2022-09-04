VOLLEYBALL

Razorbacks sweep Florida Gulf Coast

Arkansas closed out its first road trip of the season with a sweep over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday to finish the weekend 3-0 at the Colorado State Tournament in Fort Collins, Colo., without dropping a single set.

The Razorbacks defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 25-14, 25-17 and 25-23. Senior Maggie Cartwright led the offense with 11 kills on 27 attempts for a .333 hitting percentage and also had four digs.

Senior outside hitter Jill Gillen made history with her first kill of the day, which put her into the top 10 in Arkansas program history for career kills. She finished the match with nine, which brings her current total to 1,276, and she is the first addition to the career top 10 kills list in 10 seasons. Gillen also posted a team-high four service aces on the day and had eight digs.

Sophomore setter Hannah Hogue tallied a double-double with 19 assists and 13 digs, both team highs, and also contributed three aces to Arkansas' 12 as a team.

ASU finishes weekend unbeaten

Arkansas State defeated host Tennessee-Martin in four sets (25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 25-23) on Saturday to finish unbeaten at the Skyhawk Invitational in Martin, Tenn.

The Red Wolves improved to 5-1 for the first time since 2015 with its win over the Skyhawks. Coach Brian Gerwig also became the first ASU head coach to start 5-1 or better in his first season since Justin Ingram started 11-1 in 2009.

Freshman middle blocker Kyla Wiersema earned Tournament MVP honors, while outside hitter Macey Putt and sophomore outside hitter Ilayda Dincer joined her on the All-Tournament team. Putt led all players with 18 kills to accompany nine digs and three blocks, while Dincer registered a career-best 14 kills and hit .300 for the day. Wiersema continued her strong rookie year with 14 kills and a .310 clip.

Arkansas State hit .271 as a team, while holding Tennessee-Martin to .186. Red Wolves senior setter Lauren Musante recorded her second double-double of the season with 40 assists and 14 digs while also serving four aces.

Arkansas Tech drops two in Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech closed out the Oklahoma Baptist Tournament on Sunday with losses to St. Edward's and Newman, dropping to 1-8 on the season.

Arkansas Tech lost its first match of the day to St. Edward's in four sets (25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13).

Sophomore outside hitter Maddi Siedenburg led the Golden Suns with 11 kills, followed by junior outside hitter Emma Crenshaw with nine. Junior setter Gracie Palmer paced the offense with 16 assists, while redshirt senior libero Megan Solberg recorded 17 digs.

ATU then lost its final match of the tournament in five sets to Newman (18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-28, 12-15).

Siedenburg tallied a team-high 20 kills in the loss, while senior setter Brianna Merkel posted a triple-double with 14 kills, 42 assists and 15 digs.

The Golden Suns will host their first conference game of the season on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against Southern Arkansas.

GOLF

Arkansas State fifth at USA Intercollegiate

Junior Elise Schultz carded a 3-under 69 in the opening round of the USA Intercollegiate on Saturday in Mobile, Ala., as the Arkansas State women's team sits fifth in the team standings.

ASU totaled 285 (-3) for the round, tied for the fourth-lowest round in program history. The Red Wolves have now posted 12 of the 13 lowest rounds in program history since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Schultz is tied for fifth in the individual leaderboard. The Red Wolves are one stroke behind three second-place squads Houston Baptist, Western Kentucky and Memphis. Host South Alabama leads with a first-round score of 277.

Freshman Olivia Coit is second on the squad with a 1-under 71 and is tied for 17th overall. Freshman Morgan Beaulieu is tied for 23rd at even-par, while sophomore Charlotte Menager is tied for 32nd at 1-over 73. Senior Olivia Schmidt rounds out ASU's quintet at 2-over 74 and tied for 41st.

Junior Kayla Burke, who is playing as an individual, is tied for ninth overall with a 2-under 70 in the first round.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services