Still growing, Slim Chickens says





FAYETTEVILLE -- Slim Chickens continues to expand its footprint nationwide with its restaurants moving into new markets even as the industry as a whole faces ongoing challenges from inflation and worker shortages.

The Fayetteville-based fast casual chicken restaurant chain said it obtained 120 new development agreements this year. That puts the company with more than 1,100 restaurants in various stages of planning.

In 2022 Slim Chickens has opened more than 35 spots in 11 new markets. In total, the chain has opened more than 185 locations in 30 states. It also has an overseas presence, with 27 locations in the United Kingdom.

The chain's average unit volume in 2021, which equates roughly to revenue, is almost $2.5 million per restaurant, a new record. For the chain's high-volume locations, that figure rises to $3.8 million, a nearly 14% increase compared with the year-ago period.

Slim Chickens was founded in 2003 and is privately owned. Ten stores in Northwest Arkansas are owned and run by the company while the remaining locations are franchise operations.

Slim Chickens competes in the fast-casual segment, where restaurants provide a slightly more formal dining experience compared with fast-food operations. While fast-casual restaurants don't have a wait staff, servers generally carry food to tables.

Sam Rothschild, chief operations officer for Slim Chickens, said in a recent interview that business is strong and the chain is seeing success in new markets as well as in areas where the brand is well known.

Rothschild said drive-thru, delivery and meal pickup, all areas that the chain saw grow during the pandemic are all still key elements but added the chain is seeing customers return to its restaurants for sit-down dining.

"People are more willing to come into the restaurants," he said. "The dining rooms are open and full again."

According to a recent survey by the American Restaurant Association, restaurants face a variety of disruptions and seem to be operating in an economy that is more challenging than before the covid-19 pandemic.

It reported 88% of operators said their total food and beverage costs are higher than in 2019 and across the board; 80% of operators say their total utility costs are higher than they were in 2019; and 94% of operators say their other operating costs are higher than in 2019.

Most restaurants also reported working to get back to pre-covid-19 staffing levels.

In the association's latest survey, 65% of operators said they didn't have enough workers to support demand and 84% said they will likely hire more employees in the next six months.

The survey notes 19% of full service operators say their restaurant is more than 20% below necessary staffing levels while 21% of limited-service operators say their restaurant is more than 20% below required staffing levels. The report notes 81% of operators say their restaurant currently has job openings that are difficult to fill.

Rothschild said Slim Chickens has faced staffing challenges at both its headquarters and its stores in the past, but the chain has seen more applicants in recent months.

"The restaurants are seeing a bump in people applying for jobs," he said. "We're seeing an increase in applicant flow. It's not like it was a year ago."





Connor Pittman holds his order number high while waiting for his lunch at a Slim Chickens in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





