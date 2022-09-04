Sweets and drinks

City Garden: Beer & Ice Cream Family Social was held on the grounds of Curran Hall on Aug. 28.

A fundraiser for the Quapaw Quarter Association, the early evening event featured games on the front lawn of the historic building which serves as headquarters for the association.

In the back lawn, tables were set among the gardens where guests enjoyed George Bros. Historic Arkansas Ale from Stone's Throw Brewing, ice cream from Loblolly Creamery, popcorn, lemonade, root beer and a chance to buy food from Lili's Mexican Street Food food truck.

The Quapaw Quarter Association is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve greater Little Rock's historic places through advocacy, education and marketing.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins