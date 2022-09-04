TE move working for Knox

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tight end is growing on Trey Knox.

Knox, a University of Arkansas senior who moved from wide receiver to tight end after last season's opener against Rice, showed in this season's opener Saturday he's fully completed his transition to the position.

Knox led Arkansas with seven catches for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns in the No. 19 Razorbacks' 31-24 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati.

"He's worked his tail off," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's worked hard at tight end, and to be honest with you, he believes he's a tight end.

"He is. He's a good one."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson had a 5-yard jump pass for a touchdown to Knox that put Arkansas ahead 14-0 with 17 seconds left in the second quarter.

Knox's second touchdown covered 32 yards in front of the Cincinnati sideline -- most of those were after the catch -- and gave the Razorbacks a 31-17 lead with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter.

"Coming off the field on his second TD, I said, 'You happy you moved to tight end?' " Pittman said. "Those are special moments because you never know if it's going to work out.

"Sometimes it doesn't. You have an idea for somebody. But he's blocked. He blocked well. I think it's important to him."

Knox, 6-5, is at 245 pounds after last season gradually working his weight up from 215 to 227.

"I'm just excited, man," Knox said. "I've bought into playing tight end, and I think it's a good move for me, and I'm just happy that I can help the team win."

DBs injured

Arkansas lost starting safeties Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher to injuries during Saturday's game.

Slusher made a big hit when he dropped tight end Leonard Taylor for a 1-yard loss with 3:21 left in the second quarter. He was on the ground for several minutes before being attended to by the medical staff before being able to get up and was helped to the locker room. He didn't return the game.

Catalon, a preseason All-American and team captain, went down with 11:21 left in the third quarter and didn't return. He was icing his shoulder on the sideline.

"Slush hit the guy and took the brunt of the injury," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "I was nervous about him there for a minute. But he's going to be fine, just wasn't able to come back today.

"I don't know about Catalon, to be honest with you. I really don't."

Starting senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols left the game for an undisclosed reason, but was able to return.

Oh, brother

Brothers and Mason and Max Fletcher were opposing punters Saturday.

Mason Fletcher, a sophomore for Cincinnati, averaged 46.2 yards on four punts and had two downed inside the Arkansas 20.

Max Fletcher, a freshman, averaged 38.5 yards on six punts and had one touchback and one inside the Bearcats' 20 in his debut for Arkansas.

The Fletchers are from Australia, and Saturday's game served as a family reunion with their parents, Dustin and Suzanne, both made the 9,220-mile trip to Fayetteville from the family's home in Melbourne.

Nice start

Freshman running back Rashod Dubinion turned a short pass from KJ Jefferson into a 29-yard gain on a first-and-10 play from the Arkansas 36 in the third quarter.

It was the first touch as a Razorback for Dubinion, who then had two carries for 13 yards.

Familiar foe

A fourth of Sam Pittman's games as Arkansas' head coach have been against a team where he previously was an assistant coach.

Saturday was Pittman's 24th game leading the Razorbacks and his sixth against a former employer.

Pittman coached offensive tackles and tight ends at Cincinnati in 1996. Other opponents the previous two seasons where Pittman was the offensive line coach were against Georgia (twice), Missouri (twice) and Tennessee.

The Razorbacks close the regular season at Missouri, so that will be Pittman's seventh game as a head coach against a team where he was an assistant.

Pittman's Razorbacks are 3-3 against his former teams: 1-0 vs. Cincinnati, 1-0 vs. Tennessee, 1-1 vs. Missouri and 0-2 vs. Georgia.

Bumping up

Fifth-year senior linebacker Bumper Pool led Arkansas with 13 tackles Saturday to increase his career total to 362, which is good for eighth on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Pool moved ahead of Ronnie Caveness, a College Football Hall of Fame inductee, who had 357 tackles for Arkansas from 1962-64.

Immediately ahead of Pool on the Arkansas tackles list is Cliff Powell, who ranks seventh with 367 tackles from 1967-69.

Tony Bua is the Razorbacks' career leader with 408 from 2000-03.

Kicking woes

Making field goals continued to be a problem for Cincinnati.

After the Bearcats were 9 of 19 last season on field-goal attempts using three different kickers, Ryan Coe was brought in as a transfer from Delaware.

Coe, a junior, hit 26 of 34 field-goal attempts for the Blue Hens the previous two seasons, including from 53 and 51 yards.

But Coe was 0 of 2 in the first half Saturday. He missed a 25-yard attempt wide right, then had a 46-yard attempt hit the left upright and bounce away.

Given a third chance, Coe hit a 26-yard field to pull Cincinnati within 21-17 with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

Good decision

Arkansas backup quarterback Malik Hornsby, who has gotten some work at receiver in practice, lined up wide on a first-and-10 play from the Cincinnati 35 in the third quarter.

KJ Jefferson then hit Hornsby with the ball, but it was a lateral, not a forward pass.

Hornsby looked downfield, but rather than force a throw into coverage, he kept the ball and ran for a 13-yard gain.

New kickoff guy

Junior Jake Bates, a transfer from Texas State, kicked off for the Razorbacks after winning a preseason competition with Cam Little.

Bates replaced Vito Calvaruso, who transferred to Wisconsin after having 96 touchbacks on 122 kickoffs the previous two seasons.

Bates had five touchbacks on six kickoffs on Saturday.

Little, a sophomore, is handling field goals and extra points for the Razorbacks for the second consecutive season. He hit a 32-yarder on his only field goal attempt and was 4 of 4 on extra point tries.

Bates played soccer for two seasons at the University of Central Arkansas before taking up football at Texas State.

For starters

Luke Jones, a fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, started at left tackle for Arkansas. It was the first career start for Jones, who transferred from Notre Dame after the 2018 season.

Other transfers who made their first starts as Razorbacks were senior receiver Matt Landers, junior receiver Jadon Haselwood, junior cornerback Dwight McGlothern and junior linebacker Drew Sanders.

O-line shuffle

Cincinnati junior starting center Jake Renfro missed the game because of a knee injury. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Gavin Gerhardt, who moved from guard.

In openers

Arkansas improved to 101-24-4 all-time in season-openers and 70-12-2 when the first game has been played in Fayetteville.

0 for SEC

Cincinnati is 22-3 since 2020, but 0-3 against SEC teams.

In addition to Arkansas' victory on Saturday, Georgia beat the Bearcats 24-21 n the Peach Bowl to cap the 2020 season, Alabama beat them 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl last season.

Roster notes

The Razorbacks could dress anybody on the roster and brought a full load of players into pregame warmups. The only Razorbacks who did not dress out were defensive tackle Taurean Carter (knee), center Marcus Henderson (pectoral muscle), wideout Chris Harris and defensive tackle Logan Horst.