The last lap?





Saturday nights along the freeway at the Pulaski-Saline county line might soon get a lot quieter.

The I-30 Speedway in southwest Little Rock, where parts of the 1973 Burt Reynolds classic "White Lightning" were filmed, likely is taking its last lap, the paper reports.

This season at the iconic oval dirt track, which was opened in 1956 and helped launch the careers of drivers like Mark Martin, Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace, probably is its last. There have been no press releases, no announcements, no responses from track owners. But our Steve Rogers reports that owners Tracey Clay and her father Joe Clay listed the 66-acre site for sale with an asking price of $7.33 million.

And furthermore, the Clays requested and were granted a zoning request in mid-August. The new C4 designation allows for the storage, sales and open display of vehicles and machinery.

The city's rezoning ordinance listed property developers as Copart Inc. and Steve Powers, its COO.

Copart, Google tells us, is a Dallas-based online car auctioneer with Arkansas locations in Conway and Prairie Grove. It appears a third location is on the way.

The track's 66th season wraps up Oct. 1 with its premier event, the Comp Cams Short Track Nationals, one of the nation's most prestigious sprint car races. The racing season runs April to October, and on average racing nights, we're told, the track attracts between 80 and 120 cars in its pits.

Arkansas will be home to nine tracks still, from Centerville to West Memphis, though none as iconic as I-30, with those crickedy, old bleachers--often stress-tested by 3,800 packed-in bodies on a Saturday night--beckoning passersby on the freeway.



