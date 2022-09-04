Sections
This week’s high school football scores

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:23 a.m.

Thursday's game

Maumelle 35, Batesville 0

Friday's games

Alma 38, Siloam Springs 7

Arkadelphia 29, Hot Springs 28

Ashdown 45, De Queen 0

Bauxite 35, Monticello 20

Beebe 28, Newport 26

Benton Harmony Grove 8, DeWitt 3

Bigelow 35, England 6

Bixby, Okla. 59, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Blytheville 26, Osceola 0

Booneville 35, Ozark 7

Brinkley 40, Rose Bud 0

Bryant vs. Denton (Texas) Ryan*, ccd.

Cabot 34, Bentonville West 10

Camden Fairview 39, El Dorado 21

Carlisle 68, Decatur 0

Centerpoint 15, Mena 13

Charleston 42, Elkins 22

Clarendon 24, Barton 14

Clinton 30, Heber Springs 14

Conway 44, Bentonville 35

Conway Christian 47, Baptist Prep 0

Corning 24, Cross County 6

Dardanelle 35, Pottsville 0

Dierks 48, Horatio 12

Dover 20, Atkins 16

Earle 50, Helena-West Helena 42

Farmington 38, Springdale 20

Fayetteville 28, North Little Rock 10

Fordyce 42, Magnet Cove 24

Fort Smith Southside 47, Van Buren 32

Fouke 33, Mineral Springs 27

Genoa Central 14, Strong 0

Gosnell 28, Brookland 17

Gravette 37, Inola, Okla. 0

Greenbrier 19, Vilonia 14

Greenland 44, Green Forest 9

Greenwood 56, Fort Smith Northside 53

Gurdon 42, Foreman 6

Harding Academy 41,

Camden Harmony Grove 14

Harrison 20, Mountain Home 7

Hazen 52, Des Arc 0

Hot Springs Lakeside at Russellville, ccd.

Izard County 24, Marshall 14

Joe T. Robinson 28, Forrest City 0

Jonesboro Westside 21, Hoxie 19

Junction City 52, Lafayette County 28

Lake Hamilton 26, Jonesboro 21

Lamar 20, Waldron 14

Lavaca 40, Magazine 7

Lincoln 41, Westville, Okla. 20

Little Rock Christian 49,

Shiloh Christian 14

Magnolia 49, Crossett 6

Malvern 59, Glen Rose 20

Mansfield 25, Paris 0

Mayflower 35, Drew Central 6

Melbourne 34, Lonoke 33

Mills 50, Rivercrest 34

Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian 35,

Watson Chapel 20

Morrilton 30, Clarksville 14

Mountainburg 18, Danville 12

Mountain Pine 22, Fountain Lake 14

Mount Ida 20, McCrory 14

Murfreesboro 7, Bearden 0

Nashville 74, Hope 42

Nettleton 26, Pocahontas 21

Paragould 37, Piggott 0

Perryville 35,

Central Arkansas Christian 31

Pine Bluff 38, Little Rock Central 6

Pocola, Okla. 28, Hackett 6

Poyen 20, Hampton 14

Prairie Grove 45, Huntsville 8

Pulaski Academy 48,

Madison-Ridgeland Acad. (Miss.) 40

Quitman 28, Hector 28, tie

Rison 34, Bismarck 31

Riverview 43, Highland 26

Rogers 49, Tulsa Bishop Kelley 21

Rogers Heritage 20,

Lewisburg, Kan. 16

Salem 20, Thayer, Mo. 6

Smackover 8, Episcopal Collegiate 6

Southside Batesville 28, Bald Knob 0

Spring Hill 18, Subiaco Academy 14

Star City 45, Stuttgart 35

Texarkana 47, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0

Two Rivers 20, Palestine-Wheatley 6

Valley View 16, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 2

Walnut Ridge 48, Cave City 12

Warren 28, White Hall 23

West Fork 28, Berryville 6

Woodlawn 42, Parkers Chapel 28

Yellville-Summit 51, Johnson Co. WS 14

*at Independence Stadium, Shreveport

Print Headline: This week’s high school football scores

