This week’s high school football scores

Thursday's game
Maumelle 35, Batesville 0
Friday's games
Alma 38, Siloam Springs 7
Arkadelphia 29, Hot Springs 28
Ashdown 45, De Queen 0
Bauxite 35, Monticello 20
Beebe 28, Newport 26
Benton Harmony Grove 8, DeWitt 3
Bigelow 35, England 6
Bixby, Okla. 59, Springdale Har-Ber 0
Blytheville 26, Osceola 0
Booneville 35, Ozark 7
Brinkley 40, Rose Bud 0
Bryant vs. Denton (Texas) Ryan*, ccd.
Cabot 34, Bentonville West 10
Camden Fairview 39, El Dorado 21
Carlisle 68, Decatur 0
Centerpoint 15, Mena 13
Charleston 42, Elkins 22
Clarendon 24, Barton 14
Clinton 30, Heber Springs 14
Conway 44, Bentonville 35
Conway Christian 47, Baptist Prep 0
Corning 24, Cross County 6
Dardanelle 35, Pottsville 0
Dierks 48, Horatio 12
Dover 20, Atkins 16
Earle 50, Helena-West Helena 42
Farmington 38, Springdale 20
Fayetteville 28, North Little Rock 10
Fordyce 42, Magnet Cove 24
Fort Smith Southside 47, Van Buren 32
Fouke 33, Mineral Springs 27
Genoa Central 14, Strong 0
Gosnell 28, Brookland 17
Gravette 37, Inola, Okla. 0
Greenbrier 19, Vilonia 14
Greenland 44, Green Forest 9
Greenwood 56, Fort Smith Northside 53
Gurdon 42, Foreman 6
Harding Academy 41,
Camden Harmony Grove 14
Harrison 20, Mountain Home 7
Hazen 52, Des Arc 0
Hot Springs Lakeside at Russellville, ccd.
Izard County 24, Marshall 14
Joe T. Robinson 28, Forrest City 0
Jonesboro Westside 21, Hoxie 19
Junction City 52, Lafayette County 28
Lake Hamilton 26, Jonesboro 21
Lamar 20, Waldron 14
Lavaca 40, Magazine 7
Lincoln 41, Westville, Okla. 20
Little Rock Christian 49,
Shiloh Christian 14
Magnolia 49, Crossett 6
Malvern 59, Glen Rose 20
Mansfield 25, Paris 0
Mayflower 35, Drew Central 6
Melbourne 34, Lonoke 33
Mills 50, Rivercrest 34
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian 35,
Watson Chapel 20
Morrilton 30, Clarksville 14
Mountainburg 18, Danville 12
Mountain Pine 22, Fountain Lake 14
Mount Ida 20, McCrory 14
Murfreesboro 7, Bearden 0
Nashville 74, Hope 42
Nettleton 26, Pocahontas 21
Paragould 37, Piggott 0
Perryville 35,
Central Arkansas Christian 31
Pine Bluff 38, Little Rock Central 6
Pocola, Okla. 28, Hackett 6
Poyen 20, Hampton 14
Prairie Grove 45, Huntsville 8
Pulaski Academy 48,
Madison-Ridgeland Acad. (Miss.) 40
Quitman 28, Hector 28, tie
Rison 34, Bismarck 31
Riverview 43, Highland 26
Rogers 49, Tulsa Bishop Kelley 21
Rogers Heritage 20,
Lewisburg, Kan. 16
Salem 20, Thayer, Mo. 6
Smackover 8, Episcopal Collegiate 6
Southside Batesville 28, Bald Knob 0
Spring Hill 18, Subiaco Academy 14
Star City 45, Stuttgart 35
Texarkana 47, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0
Two Rivers 20, Palestine-Wheatley 6
Valley View 16, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 2
Walnut Ridge 48, Cave City 12
Warren 28, White Hall 23
West Fork 28, Berryville 6
Woodlawn 42, Parkers Chapel 28
Yellville-Summit 51, Johnson Co. WS 14
*at Independence Stadium, Shreveport