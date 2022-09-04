THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Friday’s games
Alma at Pryor, Okla.
Ashdown at Hope
Atkins at Conway Christian
Augusta at Marvell
Bald Knob at Des Arc
Barton at Marianna
Batesville South at Heber Springs
Bearden at Parkers Chapel
Bentonville West at Little Rock Central
Blytheville at Nettleton
Brinkley at Woodlawn
Brookland at Pocahontas
Bryant at Little Rock Parkview*
Camden Fairview at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Camden Harmony Grove
at Haynesville, La.
Cave City at Melbourne
Cedarville at Mountainburg
Cedar Ridge at Genoa Central
Central Arkansas Christian at Bauxite
Clarendon at Hazen
Clinton at Little Rock Hall
Conway at Springdale
Cross County at Carlisle
Farmerville (La.) D’Arbonne Woods
at Drew Central
Dardanelle at Rison
De Queen at Nashville
Earle at Corning
El Dorado at Marion
Elkins at Clarksville
Episcopal Collegiate at Murfreesboro
Farmington at Rogers
Fayetteville at Fort Smith Northside
Foreman at Hampton
Fouke at Waldron
Gentry at Quitman
Greenland at Berryville
Gurdon at Dierks
Hamburg at McGehee
Harrison at Batesville
Hector at McCrory
Helena-West Helena at Dumas
Highland at Piggott
Horatio at Lavaca
Hot Springs Lakeside at Malvern
Hoxie at Paragould
Jackson (Tenn.) Central at Marked Tree
Jessieville at Mount Ida
Johnson County Westside at Two Rivers
Junction City at Lake Village
Lamar at Dover
Lincoln at Mena
Little Rock Catholic
at Greene County Tech
Little Rock Christian at Lake Hamilton
Magazine at Danville
Magnet Cove at Baptist Prep
Manila at Trumann
Marshall at Cutter-Morning Star
Midland at Rose Bud
Mills at Beebe
Monticello at Dewitt
Morrilton at Vilonia
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Newport at Stuttgart
Osceola at Gosnell
Ozark at Charleston
Palestine-Wheatley at Harrisburg
Panama, Okla. at Hackett
Paris at West Fork
Pea Ridge at Huntsville
Perryville at Bigelow
Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel
Pottsville at Benton Harmony Grove
Poyen at Bismarck
Prairie Grove at Gravette
Prescott at Fordyce
Pulaski Academy at Russellville
Rector at Mountain Pine
Riverview at Salem
Rogers Heritage
at Little Rock Southwest
Sheridan at Searcy
Shiloh Christian
at Victory Christian (Okla.)
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
Smackover at Mineral Springs
Star City at Crossett
Subiaco Academy at Mountain View
Sylvan Hills at Benton
Texarkana at Arkadelphia
Valley View at Rivercrest
Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County
West Memphis at Jacksonville
White Hall at Maumelle
Wynne at Fort Smith Southside
Yellville-Summit at Decatur
*at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock