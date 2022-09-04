Transfer express: New Hogs deliver in first outings

FAYETTEVILLE -- Looks like the University of Arkansas chose the right guys to get out of the transfer portal.

Transfers had their fingerprints all over No. 19 Arkansas' 31-24 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati in Saturday's season-opener at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"I'm proud we have them and the coaches did a really good job of getting them ready to play," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said.

Junior cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who transferred from from LSU, made the first big play for the Razorbacks when he intercepted a pass from Ben Bryant as the Bearcats had a first-and-10 play from the Arkansas 26.

McGlothern broke in front of intended receiver Tyler Scott and had a 51-yard return to the Cincinnati 29, setting up a touchdown that gave the Razorbacks a 7-0 lead.

"That was a game-changer," Arkansas senior safety Simeon Blair said. "I was ready to get off the field. They were driving.

"That's a play that we watched in film. We do a lot of film study together, whether that's on our own, with the coaches or just in the hotel room.

"We watched that play 100 times and he saw the play, broke on it and set us up in a big position."

Senior defensive end Jordan Domineck, a transfer from Georgia Tech, set up another Arkansas touchdown when he sacked Bryant for a 10-yard loss, forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the Cincinnati 49.

Two plays later, KJ Jefferson hit tight end Trey Knox for a 32-yard touchdown pass to extend the Razorbacks' lead to 31-17 with 9:26 left in the game.

"Starting out, he goes upfield," Arkansas senior linebacker Bumper Pool said, describing Domineck's play. "He hits them with a spin move back inside, strips the ball out, picks it up.

"It was a textbook defensive end play. Just stuff like that is going to be a part of our DNA. I was excited to see that flash the first game."

Blair said it was the kind of play he expects from Domineck.

"I just feel like that's something that's a part of him," Blair said. "He goes until the play is over and if the play is not over, he's going to keep going, keep going, keep going."

Junior linebacker Drew Sanders, who transferred from Alabama, had five tackles, including a sack.

Sophomore defensive end Landon Jackson, from LSU, combined on a sack with Zach Williams.

Senior safety Latavious Brini, from Georgia, replaced injured starter and captain Jalen Catalon in the third quarter and had five tackles.

"Stepping in for Cat is no easy duty," Blair said. "Cat makes a lot of plays for our defense. He's the leader. He's our captain.

"Brini came in and he did what he was supposed to do. He kept his eyes on his keys. We all made mistakes back there, which we're going to clean up. But I feel like he did a wonderful job for us."

Senior defensive tackle Terry Hampton, a transfer from Arkansas State University, dropped running back Corey Kiner -- Cincinnati's transfer from LSU -- for a 1-yard loss in the first quarter and finished with three tackles.

"Terry Hampton, he was a force when he got in," Razorbacks senior tight end Trey Knox said.

Jackson had five tackles. McGlothern had three tackles and a pass breakup.

Transfers also played key roles on offense and special teams for Arkansas.

Two of the top receivers were junior Jaden Haselwood from Oklahoma and senior Matt Landers from Toledo.

Haselwood had five catches for 42 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown catch from KJ Jefferson.

Landers had three catches for 42 yards.

Jake Bates, a junior transfer from Texas State who also played soccer at the University of Central Arkansas, had touchbacks on five of his six kickoffs.

"Man, I'm just happy for those guys," Knox said of the transfer additions as a whole. "They work just as hard as we do.

"It's not easy to go to a new place and make new friends. It's not easy to do it whatsoever.

"I just applaud those guys because they really came in and they made us a better team. I'm just glad that they're on my team."