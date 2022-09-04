Travelers 8, RockHounds 1

The Arkansas Travelers defeated Midland RockHounds on Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas, thanks to Taylor Dollard's minor league-leading 15th win.

In his 25th start for the Travelers, Dollard (15-2) worked five scoreless innings to lower his season ERA to 1.95. He struck out six and allowed five hits.

It was Dollard's first scoreless outing since July 24 against Frisco.

He received run support in each of the first three innings. Cade Marlowe had an RBI single in the first, Patrick Frick brought a run in in the second on a sacrifice fly and Joe Rizzo hit his 20th home run in the third to make it 3-0 through three innings.

Marlowe wasn't done driving in runs there. His single to left field made the score 4-0 in the fifth and his inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning made it 5-0.

Kaden Polcovich added three more runs to Arkansas' tally with a solo home run later in the seventh inning and a two-RBI single in the ninth inning to make the score 8-0.

Tyler Soderstrom hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to end the shutout and make it 8-1.