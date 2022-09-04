UAPB grant will focus on underserved farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency recently announced the award of $2.2 million in risk management education grants for America’s farmers, including historically under-served and small-scale producers.

The announcement was made at a meeting at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where the UAPB Small Farm Program is among recipients.

The $100,000 grant will allow UAPB to administer legal, financial and marketing training to socially disadvantaged producers in 21 counties in eastern Arkansas and seven counties in southwest Arkansas.

During the meeting, Marcia Bunger, RMA administrator, addressed Small Farm Program personnel and Obadiah Njue, Ph.D, UAPB assistant dean for outreach and Extension. Bunger, who was accompanied by a delegation of RMA personnel, ensured the agency’s commitment to serving underserved producers across the country.

Henry English, Ph.D., director of the UAPB Small Farm Program, and Ranjitsinh Mane, Ph.D., assistant professor for the UAPB Department of Agriculture, are co-project directors of the grant awarded to UAPB.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of risk management education for underserved-producers.

“I’m very glad to know that RMA funded our project because it will give us an opportunity to provide risk management education to underserved producers,” English said. “In most cases, underserved producers do not have access to risk management education. Workshop attendees will have a better understanding of crop insurance and the importance of record keeping.” Participants at the UAPB meeting also included Richard Flournoy, RMA deputy administrator for product management; Michael Heiserman, director of the RMA education division; Stephan Walker, UAPB Extension associate; Van Banks, UAPB Extension associate; Alex Cole, UAPB Extension associate; and Roddric Bell, RMA regional director.

According to its webs i te, t h e R M A s e r ve s America’s agricultural producers through effective, market-based risk management tools to strengthen the economic stability of agricultural producers and rural communities.

