University of Arkansas begins final phase of Mullins Library renovation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Between the last major renovation of the David W. Mullins Library in 1997 and the current two-phase remodeling project, enrollment at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has roughly doubled -- to approximately 30,000 students -- so "we're trying to serve double the students but in the same building," said Kelsey Lovewell Lippard, director of public relations for University Libraries.

The initial phase of renovations focused on the third and fourth levels of Mullins Library, the main research library for the university, and cost approximately $25 million. The second -- and final -- phase of a project that began in 2018 focuses on modernizing the first and second levels in a similar manner to the renovations of levels three and four, which were completed in August 2021.

Senior Shannon Morneault believes the library's third and fourth levels were improved significantly by the first phase of the renovation, and she thinks the first two levels will benefit similarly from phase two.

The renovated third and fourth levels are "a lot better" than their erstwhile editions, which were "not conducive to studying," said the international business major. "It was so open and bare that I wouldn't really use it; I'd go somewhere else -- like the law library -- because I could focus better."

The renovated levels, however, "are so much nicer that I spend a lot of time here, because I can concentrate really well," she said. "The setting, the colors, the layout [are all better], and there are lots of options for seating" -- alone, with a partner, with a big or small group, on the quieter third floor or the louder fourth level -- "so you can pick what fits you."

"As a freshman and sophomore, I didn't do as much work in between classes, because I felt like I didn't really have anywhere to go, but now I just come here," she said. "I get more done -- I was doing some work for my internship with Colgate-Palmolive [Company today] -- so it's less I have to do at night."

As word has spread around campus about the improvements to the library's third and fourth levels -- and as the covid-19 pandemic has receded -- student visits have increased, said Jason Battles, dean of University Libraries. "We're seeing really high usage this term, almost double what we did in the spring semester."

"I was in here every day last week" during the first week of classes, and "this library will be a home base for me," junior Jordyn Linnstaedter said Tuesday as she did work for her accounting class on the library's fourth floor. "It's very important" to have a space like this on campus.

Linnstaedter particularly appreciates the surplus of charging stations and "comfortable seats" on the library's third and fourth levels, both of which will be part of the renovations on the first and second levels, said the business major. "It helps my brain switch into a productive setting."

Study rooms on the remodeled levels have proved particularly popular with students, Battles said. "We could build 100 more, and they'd all still be filled."

The second/final phase of the library remodeling project has a budget of $35.5-$41.5 million and is scheduled for completion by June 2024, Lovewell said. Named for David Wiley Mullins, then the university's president, the library was built in 1968 to replace Vol Walker Hall as the university's main library, and it's one of five librariries on campus, but "by far the largest."

While the project's second/final phase won't start in earnest until the conclusion of this fall semester, library patrons will notice collections and furnishings shift during this semester in preparation, Lovewell said. For example, books, materials and furniture are currently being moved out of levels one and two, which will remain open through December's final exams, as "we felt it was very important to be open through finals."

While some have worried about books seemingly "disappearing" from the library, Lovewell assures they are only moving due to the renovations, and they will return.

"We love books -- the library will always have books -- and we continue to purchase books," she said. "We're just protecting them during the renovations."

Library users can find collections that have been moved via an online renovation updates page, https://libraries.uark.edu/updates/.

The first and second levels will be closed temporarily during the second semester due to asbestos abatement and other construction, but the third and fourth levels will remain open during the library's remodeling with access to stairs and elevators near the west and east entrances, according to Lovewell. Core library services, including the help desk, interlibrary loan, course reserves and multimedia services, will relocate operations to the fourth level during construction, and the Special Collections reading room will reopen Sept. 6 in Mullins Library room 329.

This renovation will result in more prominent placement for Special Collections, currently "tucked away in a basement corner room," Battles said. "We really want to make that stand out by bringing it to the center of the first floor with -- hopefully -- a staircase leading to it, [rather than] buried."

Special Collections is "special" for several reasons, including that "anyone can come here and use it or access it remotely," said Joshua Youngblood, rare books librarian and head of Special Collections instruction and outreach. "We have scholars come here from all over the world, and it's a great service."

"We have the largest collection of printed materials on Arkansas by Arkansans anywhere in the world, and we could do different exhibitions every day for a year without ever touching the end of what we have here," Youngblood added. "We also help students learn critical thinking and analysis of primary sources."

Special Collections will have a dedicated classroom space as part of the final phase of library renovations, Battles said. "That'll be great, a dedicated instuctional component."

There will also be a space dedicated to processing materials the library receives, Lovewell said. "We get thousands of pieces each year, and we need to carefully process all of that for archiving."

Climate control is another critical piece of the final phase of the library's renovation, Battles said. "For preservation purposes, humidity is the big [concern, because] we want to store these materials so they last."

Kennedy & Violich Architecture (KVA), from Boston, is partnering with Fayetteville's DEMX Architecture on the project, with Con-Real the general contractor, according to Lovewell. KVA has previously worked on construction and renovation projects at Harvard University's Arthur and Elizabeth Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America and the Hayden Library at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Con-Real served as general contractor on the first phase of the Mullins Library project as well as construction of the University Libraries high-density storage facility, known as LINX and located in the Art and Design District off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A cafe on the first floor of Mullins Library is also part of the renovation's final phase, Lovewell said. "Kim and Chris Fowler donated $500,000 for the cafe, and anonymous donors provided $600,000 for the renovation of our Special Collections division and Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts department."

"Students are really excited about that cafe -- they've already been asking about getting jobs there -- and it'll be nice for them to have more than a vending machine in the library," Lovewell said. "Students can spend hours upon hours here, especially during finals."

Renovations will also create more flexible spaces that can be used for meetings of small or large groups, Battles said. Those groups can be members of the campus community, but also the community beyond campus in Fayetteville, Washington County and Northwest Arkansas.

The renovated second level will also feature virtual reality and augmented reality spaces -- "those are used in a variety of disciplines -- maker technology, and we'd like to have a recording studio," Battles said. "The library is here for every student in every program."

