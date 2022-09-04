Woman, 33, faces

8 felony charges

Little Rock police on Friday night arrested a woman who reportedly was a convicted felon driving a stolen vehicle and had a stolen gun and drugs, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 9 p.m. pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen near 8000 Geyer Springs Road. The driver, Anna Berry, 33, of Watson, reportedly had multiple active warrants.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm reported stolen, prescription pills, marijuana, a pipe and a digital scale, the report states.

Berry is also a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. She is charged with eight felony counts -- two of theft by receiving, one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of firearms by a certain person, three drug possession counts and a drug paraphernalia charge.