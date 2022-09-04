Wrong-headed environmental practices

The overall environment category needs to have more focus. Let's zero in on a couple of problem areas. Do these practices have positive or negative effects on the environment?

1. Vegetation control using chemical spraying

The elimination of bushes, weeds, and trees under power lines by spraying anti-vegetation chemicals is widespread in Arkansas. The chemicals are toxic enough to essentially kill every bit of vegetation and insects they encounter.

I walk and drive on a number of roads in Union and Ouachita counties where electrical power companies spray chemicals to kill vegetation. Usually it's a swath about 10 to 15 feet wide, and every living thing--grass, small trees, and insects--are killed. Does that sound like the Natural State? Multiply that by 10,000, then figure how many beneficial insects are killed in creating those eyesores.

Roger Bates, a lifelong beekeeper, lives along U.S. 62. He says he's struggled with bees dying since 2020, and has lost thousands. He reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation several times, asking them to not allow spraying in front of his property; he has neighbors with the same problem. "I honestly will say that my friend across the road lost three hives last year due to the highway department allowing spraying," he said.

Killing bees is just part of the problem. Can you imagine how much of the chemicals, which are strong enough to kill a small tree, run off into streams, lakes, and rivers? If you have a water well close to the power lines, you may be drinking contaminated water that flows from that runoff into your well. Anything as deadly as a spray that will kill on contact will result in the indiscriminately killing of millions of beneficial insects, and the birds, such as doves or quail, that eat those insects may carry that contaminate into your food supply.

It is just a matter of dollars, and the power companies could put the lines underground, or at least cut the vegetation with a mower. Those companies should be mandated to discontinue spraying to control vegetation.

2. Mosquito control

Vertis and I sit outside on our pergola and have something to drink on a late summer afternoon, and we are never bothered by mosquitoes. That's because we are five feet away from a small pond full of fish, and have a ceiling fan in the pergola. Mosquito larvae are consumed by fish in the pond, and adult mosquitoes have serious flying problems with any moving air. That is how you control a mosquito problem. But let's look at two popular ways and judge their effectiveness.

There is very little evidence that the use of insecticide spraying to control mosquitoes is effective. Adult mosquitoes live only about two weeks, and with new larvae hatching constantly, this means that spraying cannot be a one-shot operation, but needs to be repeated frequently.

Data from a study in New York published in the Journal for Mosquito Control found that after 11 years of insecticide spraying, the mosquito population had increased 15 times. Spraying doesn't just kill mosquitoes; it kills any insect the spray comes in contact with. The nationwide loss of bees and other beneficial insects are again part of the problem.

Bug zappers have been extensively marketed for several years with claims that they can provide relief from mosquitoes and other flying pests in your backyard. Their effectiveness has been widely doubted, and studies have shown they are poor at killing mosquito females (the sex that bites).

The results of a survey of insects caught in a black light trap in Newark indicate that nearly all those caught are either harmless or beneficial. Pests, especially biting pests, do not end up in the traps. According to an article by Timothy Frick and Douglas Tallamy of the University of Delaware published in Entomological News, only 31 insects out of 13,789 trapped and counted in a suburban setting over the course of an entire summer were biting flies.

"Biting flies" includes female mosquitoes and biting gnats. The largest number of insects were nonbiting aquatic bugs from nearby rivers and streams. These insects are a vital part of the aquatic food chain.

So how good are bug zappers? This study would indicate they are worse than worthless because of the large number of harmless insects they kill. Extrapolations calculated by the authors indicate that four million bug zappers (four years' worth of approximated sales in the U.S.) operating for 40 nights each summer would destroy in excess of 71 billion non-target insects each year. And the number of mosquitoes would still be the same as before. It is clear you should save your money.

3. Coal-fired electrical generating plants

You might think that air quality would be a concern with these plants' emissions, and it is, but there are other problems to consider. Coal burning emits mercury into the air, which comes down in rain and through the food chain ends up in larger fish.

A directive from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission concerning mercury in fish recommends pregnant or breastfeeding women, women planning to be pregnant, and children under 7 years of age should not eat certain fish.

In addition to mercury, several principal emissions result from coal combustion:

• Sulfur dioxide, which contributes to acid rain and respiratory illnesses

• Nitrogen oxides, which contribute to smog and respiratory illnesses

• Particulates, which contribute to smog, haze, and respiratory illnesses and lung disease

Air pollution from coal-fired power plants is linked with asthma, cancer, heart and lung ailments, neurological problems, and other environmental and public health concerns.

Coal-fired plants produce a fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source. You would think after a summer of record heat followed by flash floods and wildfires, there would be a worldwide push to stop using coal as a fuel.

Arkansas has five coal-burning plants, and as part of a court environmental settlement will shut down two of them by 2028. These two plants were in the top 10 polluting coal-fired plants in the USA. Arkansas' attorney general Leslie Rutledge opposed the settlement.