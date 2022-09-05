695th HR for Pujols tops Cubs

ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Pujols drilled the two-run, pinch-hit shot off reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2).

A probable future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time home run list.

Pujols has seven pinch-hit home runs in his career, including two this season. He has homered against 451 different pitchers, an all-time record.

The 42-year-old jumped on an 0-1 offering.

"It's just pretty special to be able to do that," Pujols said. "There's some nights that you're going to come through and some nights that you don't. The nights that you do, you just enjoy it. And that's what I'm going to enjoy tonight."

Tommy Edman started the rally with a one-out double.

"I was 100% confident that he was going to find a way to drive me in," Edman said. "As crazy as it is, we just expect that to happen now. He's the best right-handed hitter of our generation."

Pujols, in his last season, has found a way to come through in dramatic fashion all season long.

"There's times in this game where you take a step back from being locked into the game and you get to be a fan for a minute, and experience it the way everyone else is," St. Louis Manager Oliver Marmol said. "That was one of them. You take it all in because what he's doing is absolutely incredible."

Pujols hit his 130th career home run on Sundays, the most of any day.

Chicago Manager David Ross indicated that he would have walked Pujols if Hughes got behind in the count.

"You've got to trust your guys," Ross said. "Wanted to attack Albert. He just left one over the middle."

St. Louis has won four in a row, 18 of its last 20 home games and is a season-best 24 games over .500 at 79-55. It was the Cardinals' eighth series sweep of the season.

Chicago has lost seven of eight.

Mikolas (11-10) gave up two hits. He struck out three and walked one. Ryan Helsley earned his 13th save in 17 chances.

Chicago starter Marcus Stroman allowed four hits in seven shutout innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter in a 98-pitch stint.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 1 Max Fried (13-5) allowed no hits in five scoreless innings against Miami, Marcell Ozuna homered and Atlanta won its fifth consecutive game. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of 25 to move a season-high 33 games over .500 at 84-51. They are within one game of first place in the NL East.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, BREWERS 1 Zac Gallen (11-2) tied the major-league record with his sixth consecutive scoreless start, leading Arizona over Milwaukee. Gallen extended his scoreless streak to 41 1/3 innings. He allowed only two singles and a walk in seven innings. He struck out seven and retired the last 11 batters he faced.

DODGERS 9, PADRES 4 Will Smith homered for the second consecutive game and Trayce Thompson added a pinch-hit home run as Los Angeles used two big innings to beat San Diego. The Dodgers, who have the best record in the MLB at 92-41, extended their lead over the Padres in the NL West to 19 games with 29 games remaining.

GIANTS 5, PHILLIES 3 Wilmer Flores hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning and San Francisco beat Philadelphia for a three-game sweep.

NATIONALS 7, METS 1 Cesar Hernandez hit his first home run in more than a year in Washington's victory over New York. The last-place Nationals took two of three in the series.

ROCKIES 8-0, REDS 4-10 Aristides Aquino hit his first career grand slam an inning after entering as an injury replacement and Cincinnati beat Colorado to split a doubleheader. The Rockies won the opener with Charlie Blackmon's pinch-hit, two-run single highlighting a four-run seventh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 9, ANGELS 1 Jose Altuve had three hits and drove in three runs and Jose Urquidy (13-5) pitched four-hit ball over seven innings as Houston beat Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 5, ORIOLES 0 Seth Brown hit a pair of home runs, rookie Adrian Martinez (4-3) threw six innings of three-hit ball and Oakland stalled Baltimore's playoff surge.

MARINERS 6, GUARDIANS 3 (11) J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run home run and Seattle beat slumping Cleveland for its seventh consecutive win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes.

RED SOX 5, RANGERS 2 Trevor Story hit a three-run home run over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth consecutive multi-hit game and Boston completed a four-game sweep over Texas.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2 Bobby Witt Jr.'s eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and Kansas City edged Detroit.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy (8-6) shut down Chicago once again. Bundy is 7-0 in 10 appearances against the White Sox.

YANKEES 2, RAYS 1 Aaron Judge led off the game with his major league-leading 53rd home run and New York stopped Tampa Bay to avoid a three-game sweep. Judge set a career high for home runs, topping the 52 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He also doubled, singled and scored both New York runs.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, PIRATES 3 Teoscar Hernandez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Toronto edged Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep. Hernandez lined a shot up the middle against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-5) with two outs to push Toronto in front and the bullpen did the rest.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge point to the dugout while circling the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

