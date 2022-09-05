Active covid-19 cases, hospitalizations down

Arkansas' active covid-19 cases and hospitalizations declined Sunday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

As of Sunday, 936,411 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. That number increased by 406 Sunday. This is down from Saturday's increase of 824.

The new daily cases rolling seven-day average is 972. That number is up from last Sunday's average of 946. This is the second consecutive decline in the rolling seven-day average since Friday's 990 average cases per day. Friday saw the highest average since Aug. 5.

There have been 911,881 covid-19 recoveries in the state Sunday since the start of the pandemic. This includes 5,898 recoveries reported in the past week.

Active cases declined by six Sunday, bringing the total number to 12,349. According to data, active cases are up 877 from last Sunday's 11,472.

Hospitalizations dropped by eight from Saturday for a total of 274. Hospitalizations are down 40 from last Sunday's 314. Data showed this is the lowest hospitalizations have been since the 273 reported July 5.

The number of intensive care unit patients increased by three for a total of 40 -- down 19 from last Sunday's 59. This is the fifth consecutive day less than 50 people were in the ICU. The last time was June 30.

One person was taken off a ventilator Sunday bringing the total number to six. According to the Health Department, this is the lowest number of patients on ventilators since June 13. Saturday's seven was the lowest since July 10.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. There have been 11,933 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll rolling seven-day average is four. This is the second consecutive day of the lowest seven-day covid death total and rolling-average since July 18 -- when 27 deaths were reported over the seven-day period.

The number of Arkansans fully vaccinated rose by 61 Sunday for a total of 1,660,965. There have been 1,652 full vaccinations over the past week.

There have been 824,768 booster shots administered in the state. The number increased by 46 Sunday. According to the Health Department, 2,821 booster shots have been given over the past week.

Pulaski County was leading the state with 70 covid-19 cases Sunday. Craighead followed with 46 and Benton with 28. Like last Sunday, 58 counties reported at least one case. There were 16 counties that reported no new cases.