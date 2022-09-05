Arkansas firefighters to test their fierce skills in North Little Rock competition

FIREFIGHTER CHALLENGE

Admission: Free

Thursday

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open practice day

Friday

Elementary field trip day

9 a.m.: North Little Rock school kids relay race

5 p.m.: Opening ceremony

Solo competition

Saturday

8 a.m.: Charity Challenge

10:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony

Tandem and Relay Races

Argenta Dogtown Throwdown after races, Main Street from Broadway to Fifth Street

■ ■ ■

It took Capt. Dustin Free, assistant fire marshal and public information officer for the North Little Rock Fire Department, about two minutes recently to describe the grueling course that makes up the Firefighter Challenge.

In about the time he needed to explain the circuit and its five "evolutions" — the High Rise Pack Carry, the Hose Hoist, Force Machine, the Hose Advance and Victim Rescue — some of the fastest and fittest firefighters, decked out in all their firefighting gear, would already have completed the climbing, hoisting, hammering and hauling and crossed the finish line.

All of this action will come to North Little Rock as Firefighter Challenge competitors from across the country test their strength and speed against the course, which will be set up Thursday-Saturday in the parking lot across from Dickey-Stephens Park, 400 W. Broadway.

After a practice on Thursday that's open to spectators, the competition takes place Friday and Saturday, with divisions for solo, tandem and team competitors. There will be food trucks and other attractions for those who come to watch the challenge, Free says.

This is the third time North Little Rock has hosted the event; in 2016 it used the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum parking lot and in 2019 moved to the McCain Mall parking lot.

"It's great not just for the firefighters and the camaraderie, it also brings revenue to the city," says Free, who competed on a North Little Rock Fire Department team at Memphis in 2000, when the event, which started in 1991, was called the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

The name may have been tweaked, but the challenge part remains.

Competitors start by racing up a five-story tower carrying a 42-pound hose. At the top, they pull up a 42-pound hose "doughnut roll" before heading back down to grab a 9.6-pound hammer and drive a 160-pound steel beam for 5 feet. From there, they run a 140-foot slalom course, zig-zagging between a row of delineators before dragging a hose for 75 feet and using it to spray water at a target. The final evolution has the firefighter dragging a 175-pound mannequin 106 feet to the finish line.

"Everything [on the course] is part of a firefighter's job," says Melissa Shelton, chief engagement officer with the challenge. "It's put together in a course that allows them to work on their skills, test themselves, have some fun and competition and camaraderie with other firefighters."

Shelton says she expects about 80 competitors to take part in North Little Rock, which is the final event before nationals are held Sept. 22-24 in Fort Pierce, Fla., followed by the world championships in Sandy, Utah, Oct. 10-15.

Along with the grown-up firefighters seeking challenge glory, area fifth-graders will get a chance to participate, Free says. Races are being held at North Little Rock elementary schools, and the fastest boy and girl from each school will compete on a kid-size version of the challenge course Friday during Elementary School Field Trip Day.

"We really want to get the kids to get involved, and hopefully come back on Friday night to watch the firefighters," Free says.

■ ■ ■

Two of those firefighters will be Doug Welter of the North Little Rock Fire Department and Steve Kotch, who retired from the Little Rock department and works with the Camp Robinson Fire Department.

[GALLERY: Click here to see photos of the 2019 competition at McCain Mall: arkansasonline.com/95strong/]

It's safe to say the 62-year-old Kotch, of Conway, is a legend of the sport. He has been competing in the challenge since 1997 and is a member of the Sub 2:00 Club, meaning he blasted through the course in less than two minutes.

In 1998 he was inducted into the Lion's Den, which recognizes elite competitors; and in 2001 he finished second at the world championships in the Over 40 division. In August 2015, Kotch set a world record in the Over 55 division when he finished the circuit in a blistering 1:43.

Welter, 31, has been with North Little Rock since 2016. His friendship with Kotch goes back farther, to when Welter worked at Conway Regional Fitness Center, where Kotch would train.

"He's been a really good mentor for me," says Welter, who first competed in the challenge in 2016. "When I really got serious into it, we trained together every day. He's a really great leader who is always ready to give his advice and knowledge. I just try to soak up as much as I can."

Kotch, who has four sons and three granddaughters, grew up in southern Maryland and was recruited for the track team at the University of Central Arkansas, where he majored in music education.

"After graduation, I liked it here too much to leave," he says one morning in August after a training session with Welter. He scrapped his initial career plans to be a band director and in 1987 joined Little Rock's fire department, where he worked on several specialty teams including the bomb squad. He retired in 2016, but six months later was hired as fire chief with the department at Camp Robinson and now works there as a firefighter.

Running parallel with his job was his lifelong passion for fitness and competition, and the challenge scratched that itch nicely.

"Being in the fire service, some guys introduced me to a local competition, and we did quite well," he says. "We went to Dallas for our first Firefighter Challenge and qualified for 'worlds' and I've been hooked ever since."

Training for the challenges pays off in his work, Kotch says. "The stronger you are, the better shape you're in, makes all your tasks easier, especially at a fire scene."

Kotch and Welter train on a course belonging to the Conway Fire Department that simulates the challenge course.

Kotch says he likes to focus his training on the tower.

"My view is you train as hard as you can for the tower. The better shape you're in to run up the tower, by the time you come off the tower you will have more left in the tank."

Strategy also plays a role, like in the slalom run through the delineators, which is perhaps the easiest of all evolutions but is a place were time can be made up or lost.

"Ironically, that's where most people lose time," Kotch says. "They tend to relax when they're running."

■ ■ ■

Welter says his first experience at the competition in 2016 was rough.

"Steve prepared me for the mental aspect, but until you run it yourself you really have no idea the toll it takes on you. You're exhausted, you feel like you can't breathe."

He has competed in several since then and set a personal best time of 1:58 at his most recent competition in 2019 in North Little Rock.

His favorite segments of the challenge, he says, are the tower and the hoist. He's hoping to improve his time in the latter part of the course.

"The dummy drag, that's just grueling. That's been a focus of my training getting ready for this one, working on the back half of the competition."

Kotch, who plans to compete at nationals and worlds, has confidence in Welter.

"I think he's going to smoke his best time pretty good," he says. "He's a lot stronger now than the last time he ran it. His energy system's capacity is much higher, and I anticipate him going faster" than 1:58.

As for his own goals, Kotch, who last raced at nationals in 2018 at Branson, where he finished second, is keeping expectations modest.

"Number one, I don't want to embarrass myself or my department or the fire service. That means completing the course. Having that competitive gene, though, I want to do as well as I can. To finish it, maybe run a 2:30, I can't be disappointed with that."

Free is hoping for a strong turnout of supporters and fans and to establish the challenge as a regular event in the city.

"The more people that come to this, the better [chance] we have of getting it again. We want this to be an event that people look forward to coming to in North Little Rock. My goal is to one day have the world competition here in North Little Rock."

Doug Welter will compete in the Firefighter Challenge on Sept. 8-10. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



North Little Rock firefighter Daniel Butler competes in the event then called the Firefighter Combat Challenge on Sept. 14, 2019, at McCain Mall in North Little Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe)



Beau Gunter (right) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., hoists 42 pounds worth of coiled firehose during the event then called the Firefighter Combat Challenge on Sept. 14, 2019, at McCain Mall in North Little Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe)



