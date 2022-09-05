Arkansas reports 516 new covid-19 cases

The number of new covid-19 cases increased in the state by 516 on Monday, bringing the total number of infections from the virus since the pandemic began to 936,927, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

That figure marked a slight increase from the roughly 400 new cases reported Sunday but a decline from the 824 new cases the Health Department recorded Saturday. Meanwhile, active cases declined to 11,710 Monday from Sunday’s count of 12,349.

Benton, Washington, Pulaski, Faulkner and Craighead counties have the highest numbers of active cases in the state, according to the Health Department.

No additional deaths were reported Monday, with the death toll from the coronavirus remaining at 11,933.