Arkansas reports 516 new covid-19 cases

by Lara Farrar | Today at 5:37 p.m.
Madison Reynolds, a medical assistant for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, administers a covid-19 test at UAMS' drive-thru triage screening area, located at the corner of Shuffield Drive and Jack Stephens Drive in Little Rock, in this March 24, 2021, file photo. The screenings were offered to those with symptoms of the coronavirus, or those who had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The number of new covid-19 cases increased in the state by 516 on Monday, bringing the total number of infections from the virus since the pandemic began to 936,927, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

That figure marked a slight increase from the roughly 400 new cases reported Sunday but a decline from the 824 new cases the Health Department recorded Saturday. Meanwhile, active cases declined to 11,710 Monday from Sunday’s count of 12,349.

Benton, Washington, Pulaski, Faulkner and Craighead counties have the highest numbers of active cases in the state, according to the Health Department.

No additional deaths were reported Monday, with the death toll from the coronavirus remaining at 11,933.

