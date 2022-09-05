Artistic proposals sought for Lil’ Library prototype

BENTONVILLE — A Bentonville book-sharing program is planned in city parks, officials said.

The library will partner with the city Parks and Recreation Department, the Public Art Advisory Committee and Friends of the Bentonville Library to request proposals for a box prototype to store the books, according to a city news release.

City employees each year may submit ideas for the Mayor’s Bright Idea Award. Mayor Stephanie Orman selects one project for implementation. Library officials submitted the idea of a book-sharing box in public parks and won the 2022 award, according to the release.

The plan is to begin with a “Lil’ library” in one city park as a prototype and test the scenario, library Director Hadi Dudley said.

“Our goal is before the end of this year to install and unveil the first “Lil’ Library in the Park,” Dudley said.

Officials are looking at Lake Bentonville or Orchards Park, Dudley said. Lake Bentonville at 2100 S.W. I St. has been renovated and includes a new destination playground and pavilion, according to the city. Orchards Park, at 1100 N.E. John Deshields Blvd., features a new playground and dog park.

“Once we learn how the community uses it and determine that the project is sustainable, we hope to install more small libraries in additional city parks,” Dudley said.

The city has 21 parks, said Josh Stacey, city parks recreation services manager.

“Books and parks go together naturally, and we think these libraries will be another great addition to our park system,” Stacey said. “The additional partnership with the Public Art Advisory Committee will add another layer of quality park experiences to our community. We look forward to seeing the proposals for the library designs later this month.” Dudley hopes donated books will be used to fill the boxes.

“Our goal is to broaden access to literature and promote reading in a place where people already gather. It’s a great collaboration that will benefit the community,” she said.

The boxes will allow community members to take a book or leave a book.

The objective is to combine the concept of Little Free Libraries with public art, creating a unique installation that is an attraction and a service to the community.

The book box should be designed in a manner that helps promote and encourage reading and represents the importance of literacy. Units designed to include up to three storage areas for children’s, adult/teen books and/ or community resources are of particular interest, according to the release.

“This initiative developed by the Bentonville Public Library weaves together literacy and public art,” said Shelli Kerr, city comprehensive planning manager.

“Art is often used as a means of communication, and this concept creatively shares the message of the importance of literacy and accessibility to books.” Any artist, architect, graphic designer, landscape architect or other designer is eligible to submit a proposal, according to the release.



