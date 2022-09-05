ASC Live@5 features ensemble

The Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas’ eighth Live@5 of 2022 featured David Ashley and Friends. The free monthly musical event held Friday saw 45 attendees take in the talents of a seven-piece ensemble, replete with a pair of saxophones, bass, guitar, drums, flute and keyboard.

The band and audience occupied the stage of the Catherine M. Bellamy Theatre at ASC’s main facility.

The group consisted of members from four other organized bands brought together from the Central Arkansas area. Besides front man Ashley, other components included Danny Fletcher on sax, Tonya Leaks providing vocals, sax and flute performances, Keith Bates on drums, Joel Crutcher on bass, Tommy Priakos on keyboard and Aaron Lusher on guitar.

Their smooth stylings of funk, jazz, blues and R&B showcased instrumental talents of the individual players. As usual, a saxophone always adds another layer to any group’s sound while two saxophones take them to a whole other dimension.

The band’s rousing saxophone and flute solos, astounding guitar runs and resonant keyboard melodies were all supported by a solid backline of bass and drums.

Ashley commented between numbers.

“Sometimes music takes life to a higher level,” she said. “Right now, I believe I could go all night when it gets like this.” Among the numbers provided for listener enjoyment included Al Green’s “Love and Happiness,” Johnnie Taylor’s “Last Two Dollars,” Z.Z Hill’s “Down Home Blues,” B.B King’s “The Thrill is Gone” and Diane Scuur’s “Louisiana Sunday Afternoon.” Ashley shared an insight into his background.

“Tonight is my 67th birthday and this is a great way to spend it with y’all,” he told the audience. “It’s just us grown folks here having fun!” He further shared his background as an ordained Baptist minister before offering a prayer of joy and thanksgiving.

With the first notes of NWA’s “Express Yourself,” the room came alive with people popping up out of their seats and dancing in the aisles.

Upon introducing Bobby Blue Bland’s, “Members Only Tonight,” Ashley said the lyrics were an example of his ministry and testimony.

Ashley also spoke to his audience on Facebook Live.

“We want to encourage people to give their full support to the Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas because these people are bringing the world to our kids and grandkids. The programs offered here provide social consciousness, art education and opportunities in so many ways to help them grow and find success in all walks of life,” he said.

In honor of his father’s birthday, Ashley’s son, David Michael Wyatt, who was visiting Arkansas from Houston for the occasion, stepped up to the microphone to perform a rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” hitting the high notes with flawless perfection.

Ashley and Friends capped off the evening with Kool and the Gang’s, “Celebrate,” lighting up the theatre with radiant smiles and sending fans into the evening humming the tune.

ALSO AT ASC

Other items of interest open free to the public are three art and artifact displays. In ASC’s Steam Studio are a group of props and costumes from previous ASC theatre productions.

The Benjamin J. Altheimer Gallery showcases an expansive Arkansas Masters exhibit featuring the paintings of University of Arkansas Pine Bluff’s Art Department founder John Howard.

The paintings were gathered from UAPB’s John Howard Legacy Collection and ASC’s permanent collection. Howard’s work is known for his experimentation with a variety of media, techniques and styles.

The exhibit will be offered through Dec. 3.

In the William H. Kennedy Gallery is Eliseo Casiano’s body of work titled, “Colors, Faces and People.” The spectrum of human personas reflecting a Mexican-American aesthetic will be available for viewing through Oct. 22.



