Benton County marriage licenses

Washington County
Aug. 25
Michael John Boyd, 35, and Amity Charlene Johnston, 33, both of Fayetteville
Aaron Luis Cerda, 35, and Ashley Lynn George, 38, both of Springdale
Brendan Isaiah Cook, 26, and Angel Lanae Sigears, 26, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Andrew Odom, 24, and Lorna Ingui, 23, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Evan Wood, 32, Fayetteville, and Sarah Kathryn Torti, 26, Elkins
Aug. 26
Clint Charles Barnes, 38, and Melissa FayeAnn Kirby, 40, both of Atchison, Kan.
Cleze Larkin Carr, 39, and Alicia Lynn Oden, 35, both of Springfield, Mo.
Lonnie Aaron Corbit, 43, and Melissa Ann Hill, 45, both of Springdale
Adolfo Angel Gonzalez Garcia, 23, and Ingri Mirella Aldaco-Ayala, 21, both of Springdale
Jose Andres Lara Bardales, 26, and Ashley Nicole Violantes, 18, both of Springdale
Terry Nena Mike, 28, and Lillian Chong Gum, 28, both of Springdale
William Joesph Murray, 27, and Sheyenne Leigh Escalante, 21, both of Springdale
Richard Lee Russell, 41, Springdale, and Kristen Janna Carlile, 41, Fayetteville
Russell Stephen Schuljak, 25, Denver, and Kaley Brooke Hassell, 24, Prairie Grove
Russell Alva Still, 40, and Patricia Joyce Bell, 34, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 29
Michael Kelly Andrus, 42, and Alynda Jean Sartini, 44, both of Bentonville
Zachary Hawkins Blocker, 23, and Billie Gail Niznik, 24, both of Fayetteville
Miguel Angel Castaneda-Ramos, 24, and Kelly Guadalupe Martinez Rodriguez, 22, both of Springdale
Sammy Dewain Foster, 42, and Alexandria Jayne Mero, 34, both of Berryville
Jake Dalton Howe, 31, and Katherine Anne Friant, 33, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Austin Lee, 29, and Rachel Karina Young, 30, both of Fayetteville
Edgardo Antonio Mancia Cano, 43, and Isidra Salgado, 42, both of Springdale
Aug. 30
Juan Jose Garcia-Useda, 45, and Teresa Encarnacion Perez, 36, both of Fayetteville
James Joseph Heffernen, 58, and Autumne Rashel Mathews, 28, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Michael Morlan, 22, Fayetteville, and Shaylea Brooke Terr, 22, Springdale
Zachery Andrew Rogers, 29, and Jordan Ranae Neveu, 28, both of Springdale
William Henry Spencer, 71, and Lexia Denniston Collier, 70, both of Springdale
Sean Norman Sullivan, 31, and Josephina Marie Farrar, 31, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 31
Jasiel Malachi Akins, 25, and Jessica Courteney Larson, 27, both of Springdale
Isidro Avila Perez, 37, and Lisbeth Gonzalez Ruiz, 41, both of Springdale
Ryan Colby Boger, 34, and Patricia May Scott, 31, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Lee Brown, 44, and Renee Babb Bates, 27, both of Fayetteville
Alejandro Ceballos Gonzalez, 33, and Jessica Gallegos, 34, both of Springdale
Lucas Ryan Hyde, 26, and Julia Erin Cothron, 26, both of Fayetteville
Martin Gilbert Platero, 21, and Brisa Esmeralda Moreno, 21, both of Rogers
Zane Michael Taillon, 25, and Kaitlyn Michelle Meredith, 21, both of Fayetteville