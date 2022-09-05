Benton County marriage licenses

Washington County

Aug. 25

Michael John Boyd, 35, and Amity Charlene Johnston, 33, both of Fayetteville

Aaron Luis Cerda, 35, and Ashley Lynn George, 38, both of Springdale

Brendan Isaiah Cook, 26, and Angel Lanae Sigears, 26, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Andrew Odom, 24, and Lorna Ingui, 23, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Evan Wood, 32, Fayetteville, and Sarah Kathryn Torti, 26, Elkins

Aug. 26

Clint Charles Barnes, 38, and Melissa FayeAnn Kirby, 40, both of Atchison, Kan.

Cleze Larkin Carr, 39, and Alicia Lynn Oden, 35, both of Springfield, Mo.

Lonnie Aaron Corbit, 43, and Melissa Ann Hill, 45, both of Springdale

Adolfo Angel Gonzalez Garcia, 23, and Ingri Mirella Aldaco-Ayala, 21, both of Springdale

Jose Andres Lara Bardales, 26, and Ashley Nicole Violantes, 18, both of Springdale

Terry Nena Mike, 28, and Lillian Chong Gum, 28, both of Springdale

William Joesph Murray, 27, and Sheyenne Leigh Escalante, 21, both of Springdale

Richard Lee Russell, 41, Springdale, and Kristen Janna Carlile, 41, Fayetteville

Russell Stephen Schuljak, 25, Denver, and Kaley Brooke Hassell, 24, Prairie Grove

Russell Alva Still, 40, and Patricia Joyce Bell, 34, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 29

Michael Kelly Andrus, 42, and Alynda Jean Sartini, 44, both of Bentonville

Zachary Hawkins Blocker, 23, and Billie Gail Niznik, 24, both of Fayetteville

Miguel Angel Castaneda-Ramos, 24, and Kelly Guadalupe Martinez Rodriguez, 22, both of Springdale

Sammy Dewain Foster, 42, and Alexandria Jayne Mero, 34, both of Berryville

Jake Dalton Howe, 31, and Katherine Anne Friant, 33, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Austin Lee, 29, and Rachel Karina Young, 30, both of Fayetteville

Edgardo Antonio Mancia Cano, 43, and Isidra Salgado, 42, both of Springdale

Aug. 30

Juan Jose Garcia-Useda, 45, and Teresa Encarnacion Perez, 36, both of Fayetteville

James Joseph Heffernen, 58, and Autumne Rashel Mathews, 28, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Michael Morlan, 22, Fayetteville, and Shaylea Brooke Terr, 22, Springdale

Zachery Andrew Rogers, 29, and Jordan Ranae Neveu, 28, both of Springdale

William Henry Spencer, 71, and Lexia Denniston Collier, 70, both of Springdale

Sean Norman Sullivan, 31, and Josephina Marie Farrar, 31, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 31

Jasiel Malachi Akins, 25, and Jessica Courteney Larson, 27, both of Springdale

Isidro Avila Perez, 37, and Lisbeth Gonzalez Ruiz, 41, both of Springdale

Ryan Colby Boger, 34, and Patricia May Scott, 31, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Lee Brown, 44, and Renee Babb Bates, 27, both of Fayetteville

Alejandro Ceballos Gonzalez, 33, and Jessica Gallegos, 34, both of Springdale

Lucas Ryan Hyde, 26, and Julia Erin Cothron, 26, both of Fayetteville

Martin Gilbert Platero, 21, and Brisa Esmeralda Moreno, 21, both of Rogers

Zane Michael Taillon, 25, and Kaitlyn Michelle Meredith, 21, both of Fayetteville