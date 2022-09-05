Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Aug. 22
7 Brew Coffee Company
14437 U.S. 62 East, Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.
Burger King
1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Multiple flies near oven/sandwich make station.
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
1406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Permit expired 7/2022.
McDonald's
1702 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Employee handled broom and dust pan and changed gloves but did not wash hands. Hand washing sink by the grill is blocked by a trash can. Handwashing sink in the dish area has items along the side of the sink and is not accessible. Handwashing sink at the front does not turn on consistently. It will work some times and not other times. No sanitizer for the three-compartment sink on location. Some items cannot go into the dish machine. Lettuce in the reach in cooler is at 52 degrees. Thermometer in the cooler is reading 50 degrees. Burritos in the upright cooler are at 55 degrees. Items were prepared the morning of inspection. Open package of Canadian bacon in the front line cooler not date marked as needed.
Noncritical violations: Employee had an uncovered beverage in one hand and was working with open food with the other. No paper towels at the back handwashing sink. No thermometers in the front coffee/milk cooler and upright milk cooler behind registers. Repeat violation. Employee personal foods stored on top of establishment food, directly in contact with packaging. Employee beverage in the upright cooler over facility food. Wiping cloths not stored in the correct concentration of sanitizer. Refrigerators on the front line (milk, frappe) have product spilled on the bottom. Cabinet under the customer soda station is visibly dirty.
Taco Bell
1050 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Manager on duty does not know if current general manager had a food safety manager certificate. Personal food stored on the top shelf in the freezer over facility food. Drain for the drive-through beverage station has a buildup inside the adapter where the drain hoses are. Standing liquid/water in the cabinet under the customer beverage station. Permit not posted. Post current permit in customer view.
White Oak Moark Store
18440 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: Milkshake machine, slicer and roller grill have a buildup of food debris. A few live roaches, dead insects and unidentified animal feces underneath shelving. The flooring is not smooth and lacks coving. The flooring is covered with a sticky black coating and can't be easily swept and mopped.
Noncritical violations: The shelving in the kitchen is rusted. Food debris, dead insects, trash and grease buildup on floors.
Aug. 23
Boys & Girls Club Of Rogers
409 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Milk spilled in milk holding case. Water in bottom of freezer that is not currently in use.
Mustard Seed Children's Academy
1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe
2204 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 103, Rogers
Critical violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink near dish area.
Noncritical violations: Box of iceberg lettuce being kept on floor of walk-in cooler.
Salvation Army
3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.
Taco Bell
2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Permit not posted in customer view.
Aug. 24
7 Brew Coffee
2500 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents. Sanitizer concentration being used at the three-compartment sink it too strong. Concentration tested over 400 ppm with test strip.
Noncritical violations: Fly strips hanging in the food preparation and ware washing areas. Employees making drinks/open beverages wearing fingernail polish. Beverages are considered food. Unless wearing intact gloves in good repair, a food worker may not wear fingernail polish or artificial fingernails when working with exposed food. Repeat violation. Employees working with open beverages wearing bracelets and/or watches. Repeat violation. Top underside of the ice machine bin is rusty. Water from the ice comes in contact with this part of the machine and rust can drip onto the ice. No test strips on location for quaternary ammonia sanitizer to check the concentration. Repeat violation. Gap between the ice machine and the ice bin. Gap is large enough to possibly allow contamination of the ice. Faucet at the three-compartment sink is loose. Faucet at the handwashing sink is loose and gaskets in the refrigerators doors are torn.
Arby's
1202 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Inside of ice machine had an accumulation of grime on top portion over ice.
Noncritical violations: None
Cafe USA
426 Towne Center N.E., Bella Vista
Critical violations: Sanitizer was empty in the dishwasher. Grated cheese at 48 degrees and mixed fruit at 48 degrees in the salad prep station.
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Two flats of shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat food in the sandwich prep station. Salad dressings removed from the original container exceeded the seven-day time frame. Menu lacks asterisking. Ice buildup in walk-in freezer is causing freezer door to not close properly. The vent hood has a buildup of grease. No retail food permit posted.
Fresh Donuts
10 Cunningham Lane, Bella Vista
Critical violations: Package of raw bacon stored on a package of coconut flakes.
Noncritical violations: Using trash bags to store dough in refrigerator.
Hunan Village
3402 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Black and pink grime on the front and back sides of the drop guard and around the ice chute inside the ice machine. As the ice drops into the bin it may come in contact with this substance. Food items on the fried foods buffet are not being held at 135 degrees or above. I suggest deeper pans and remove the grate in the bottom of the pan. Water must be at the level of the pans in order to keep foods at the correct temperature. The food must touch the bottom of the pans in order to stay hot enough. Cold TCS foods on the salad bar and the cantaloupe and honeydew melons on the other buffet bar are not being held at 41 degrees or below. Ice must be at or above the level of the food on the salad buffet to be effective. The melons are cold on the bottom of the pan, but not above the buffet line. Repeat violation. Facility is using laundry detergent to wash dishes. Repeat violation.
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply. Multiple fly strips hanging above food preparation areas in the kitchen. Fly strips are not approved. Tubs of food stored on the floor in walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Plastic shelves in the walk in cooler have several grooves and areas were food accumulates. Shelves are too hard to keep clean. Using launder detergent to pre-soak and pre-wash dishes/equipment. Laundry detergent doesn't have instructions for use with food-contact items. Repeat violation. Discontinue using laundry detergent unless written instruction by the manufacture. Repeat violation. Shelves in the walk-in have food debris and possible mold on them. Interior of the three-door refrigerator is not clean. Food debris and grime on shelves and bottom of the unit. Grout missing around tiles around the dish area allowing standing water between tiles. Floor is no longer easily cleanable.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
2044 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
Critical violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink between dish area and kitchen.
Noncritical violations: Handle of walk-in cooler coated in food debris, boxes of raw chicken leaking all over walk-in cooler flooring. Shelves in walk-in cooler need repair. Broken and leaning causing boxes of raw chicken to leak on floor of walk-in. Walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer doors not shutting properly.
Table At The Hickory Inn
1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Dish machine was under 50 ppm chlorine.
Noncritical violations: None
Aug. 25
Citizens Park Concession
1309 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Dish machine was under 50 ppm chlorine. Inside of freezer has an accumulation of food residue.
Dollar General Store
154 N. Main St., Decatur
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Fan guards and ceiling in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of dirt/dust.
JJ's Grill
4500 W. Walnut St., Suite 3, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Small amount of trash littered on the ground near back door of kitchen.
Mama Ita's Comida Casera
405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell
Critical violations: Shredded cheese and diced tomatoes being kept at 44 degrees in prep table. Prepared foods not date-marked in refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Permit not posted.
Merchants Baseball Park
205 N.W. Elm Tree Road, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Multiple dead bugs around concession window and floor.
Morada
2501 N. 22nd St., Rogers
Critical violations: Damaged large aluminum can of crushed tomato in stock.
Noncritical violations: None
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
1900 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
Critical violations: Shredded cheese being held at 45 degrees, pizza sauce being held at 48 degrees and salami being held at 51 degrees in right side of pizza prep table.
Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Current retail food permit not posted.
Paradise Donuts Bentonville
1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Unauthorized person in food service area. No paper towels at hand wash sink.
Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips expired 2020.
Tropical Smoothie
3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 70, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Permit posted is expired. Permit fee has not been paid.
Wendy's
2200 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: A dozen flies in preparation and dining areas.
Noncritical violations: None
Aug. 26
American Diner Restaurant
914 S. Eighth St., Suite 107, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Front hand sink is missing right handle. Reference menus attached to cold holding unit with duct tape.
Doomsday Coffee And Roasterie
120 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Left side refrigerator in the drive-through is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Oat milk at 45 degrees. Thermometer at 46 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Employee hair in a ponytail and visor is not effectively restrained. Cutting boards have burn marks along the edges. Person in charge says it comes from the hot tray coming out of the oven when heating sandwiches. Surface is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Large crack in the floor next to the prep table entering in the kitchen from the counter area. Crack is large enough the floor in that area is no longer easily cleanable.
Pho 85 Noodle House
1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: No paper towels at hand wash sink. Dish machine had a sanitizing rinse concentration of 25 ppm chlorine. Spray bottle of sanitizer was at 200 ppm chlorine.
Noncritical violations: Bottoms of coolers and freezers have an accumulation of food residue.
Taqueria Michoacan
914 S. Eighth St., Suite 100, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Cook washed hand in middle of three-compartment sink.
The Grove Restaurant
808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell
Critical violations: Mechanical ware washing machine not reaching a rinse temperature of 160 degrees on dish plate. Squeeze bottles of water and wine not labeled in grill area.
Noncritical violations: None
Wendy's
814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Zero ppm quat sanitizer in three-compartment sink. Sanitizer container was at 100 ppm quat. Main prep cooler is currently not operating so facility is using time as a control. No time stickers were posted on food product at beginning of inspection.
Noncritical violations: None
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Aug. 22 -- Ace Sushi John Brown University, 2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs; Garfield School, 18432 Marshall St., Garfield; Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center, 309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville
Aug. 23 -- Bentonville Seventh-day Adventist School, 2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville
Aug. 24 -- Apple Glen Elementary, 1801 Brave Lane, Bentonville; Target Cafe, 2404 Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Walmart Market Food Store, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Washington Junior High School, 1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville
Aug. 25 -- Las Fajitas, 1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville; Rogers Pre Kindergarten Center, 2710 N. Woods Lane, Rogers
Aug. 26 -- Acambaro, 406 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Goat Lab Brewery, 722 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Reagan Elementary, 3904 W. Olive St., Rogers; Rogers Grace Hill Elementary, 901 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers