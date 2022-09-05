Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 22

7 Brew Coffee Company

14437 U.S. 62 East, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Burger King

1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple flies near oven/sandwich make station.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

1406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Permit expired 7/2022.

McDonald's

1702 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled broom and dust pan and changed gloves but did not wash hands. Hand washing sink by the grill is blocked by a trash can. Handwashing sink in the dish area has items along the side of the sink and is not accessible. Handwashing sink at the front does not turn on consistently. It will work some times and not other times. No sanitizer for the three-compartment sink on location. Some items cannot go into the dish machine. Lettuce in the reach in cooler is at 52 degrees. Thermometer in the cooler is reading 50 degrees. Burritos in the upright cooler are at 55 degrees. Items were prepared the morning of inspection. Open package of Canadian bacon in the front line cooler not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Employee had an uncovered beverage in one hand and was working with open food with the other. No paper towels at the back handwashing sink. No thermometers in the front coffee/milk cooler and upright milk cooler behind registers. Repeat violation. Employee personal foods stored on top of establishment food, directly in contact with packaging. Employee beverage in the upright cooler over facility food. Wiping cloths not stored in the correct concentration of sanitizer. Refrigerators on the front line (milk, frappe) have product spilled on the bottom. Cabinet under the customer soda station is visibly dirty.

Taco Bell

1050 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Manager on duty does not know if current general manager had a food safety manager certificate. Personal food stored on the top shelf in the freezer over facility food. Drain for the drive-through beverage station has a buildup inside the adapter where the drain hoses are. Standing liquid/water in the cabinet under the customer beverage station. Permit not posted. Post current permit in customer view.

White Oak Moark Store

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: Milkshake machine, slicer and roller grill have a buildup of food debris. A few live roaches, dead insects and unidentified animal feces underneath shelving. The flooring is not smooth and lacks coving. The flooring is covered with a sticky black coating and can't be easily swept and mopped.

Noncritical violations: The shelving in the kitchen is rusted. Food debris, dead insects, trash and grease buildup on floors.

Aug. 23

Boys & Girls Club Of Rogers

409 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Milk spilled in milk holding case. Water in bottom of freezer that is not currently in use.

Mustard Seed Children's Academy

1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

2204 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 103, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink near dish area.

Noncritical violations: Box of iceberg lettuce being kept on floor of walk-in cooler.

Salvation Army

3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Taco Bell

2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted in customer view.

Aug. 24

7 Brew Coffee

2500 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents. Sanitizer concentration being used at the three-compartment sink it too strong. Concentration tested over 400 ppm with test strip.

Noncritical violations: Fly strips hanging in the food preparation and ware washing areas. Employees making drinks/open beverages wearing fingernail polish. Beverages are considered food. Unless wearing intact gloves in good repair, a food worker may not wear fingernail polish or artificial fingernails when working with exposed food. Repeat violation. Employees working with open beverages wearing bracelets and/or watches. Repeat violation. Top underside of the ice machine bin is rusty. Water from the ice comes in contact with this part of the machine and rust can drip onto the ice. No test strips on location for quaternary ammonia sanitizer to check the concentration. Repeat violation. Gap between the ice machine and the ice bin. Gap is large enough to possibly allow contamination of the ice. Faucet at the three-compartment sink is loose. Faucet at the handwashing sink is loose and gaskets in the refrigerators doors are torn.

Arby's

1202 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside of ice machine had an accumulation of grime on top portion over ice.

Noncritical violations: None

Cafe USA

426 Towne Center N.E., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Sanitizer was empty in the dishwasher. Grated cheese at 48 degrees and mixed fruit at 48 degrees in the salad prep station.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Two flats of shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat food in the sandwich prep station. Salad dressings removed from the original container exceeded the seven-day time frame. Menu lacks asterisking. Ice buildup in walk-in freezer is causing freezer door to not close properly. The vent hood has a buildup of grease. No retail food permit posted.

Fresh Donuts

10 Cunningham Lane, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Package of raw bacon stored on a package of coconut flakes.

Noncritical violations: Using trash bags to store dough in refrigerator.

Hunan Village

3402 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Black and pink grime on the front and back sides of the drop guard and around the ice chute inside the ice machine. As the ice drops into the bin it may come in contact with this substance. Food items on the fried foods buffet are not being held at 135 degrees or above. I suggest deeper pans and remove the grate in the bottom of the pan. Water must be at the level of the pans in order to keep foods at the correct temperature. The food must touch the bottom of the pans in order to stay hot enough. Cold TCS foods on the salad bar and the cantaloupe and honeydew melons on the other buffet bar are not being held at 41 degrees or below. Ice must be at or above the level of the food on the salad buffet to be effective. The melons are cold on the bottom of the pan, but not above the buffet line. Repeat violation. Facility is using laundry detergent to wash dishes. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply. Multiple fly strips hanging above food preparation areas in the kitchen. Fly strips are not approved. Tubs of food stored on the floor in walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Plastic shelves in the walk in cooler have several grooves and areas were food accumulates. Shelves are too hard to keep clean. Using launder detergent to pre-soak and pre-wash dishes/equipment. Laundry detergent doesn't have instructions for use with food-contact items. Repeat violation. Discontinue using laundry detergent unless written instruction by the manufacture. Repeat violation. Shelves in the walk-in have food debris and possible mold on them. Interior of the three-door refrigerator is not clean. Food debris and grime on shelves and bottom of the unit. Grout missing around tiles around the dish area allowing standing water between tiles. Floor is no longer easily cleanable.

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

2044 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink between dish area and kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Handle of walk-in cooler coated in food debris, boxes of raw chicken leaking all over walk-in cooler flooring. Shelves in walk-in cooler need repair. Broken and leaning causing boxes of raw chicken to leak on floor of walk-in. Walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer doors not shutting properly.

Table At The Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine was under 50 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 25

Citizens Park Concession

1309 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dish machine was under 50 ppm chlorine. Inside of freezer has an accumulation of food residue.

Dollar General Store

154 N. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fan guards and ceiling in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of dirt/dust.

JJ's Grill

4500 W. Walnut St., Suite 3, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small amount of trash littered on the ground near back door of kitchen.

Mama Ita's Comida Casera

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Shredded cheese and diced tomatoes being kept at 44 degrees in prep table. Prepared foods not date-marked in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Permit not posted.

Merchants Baseball Park

205 N.W. Elm Tree Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple dead bugs around concession window and floor.

Morada

2501 N. 22nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: Damaged large aluminum can of crushed tomato in stock.

Noncritical violations: None

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

1900 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Shredded cheese being held at 45 degrees, pizza sauce being held at 48 degrees and salami being held at 51 degrees in right side of pizza prep table.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Current retail food permit not posted.

Paradise Donuts Bentonville

1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Unauthorized person in food service area. No paper towels at hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips expired 2020.

Tropical Smoothie

3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 70, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit posted is expired. Permit fee has not been paid.

Wendy's

2200 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: A dozen flies in preparation and dining areas.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 26

American Diner Restaurant

914 S. Eighth St., Suite 107, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front hand sink is missing right handle. Reference menus attached to cold holding unit with duct tape.

Doomsday Coffee And Roasterie

120 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Left side refrigerator in the drive-through is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Oat milk at 45 degrees. Thermometer at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Employee hair in a ponytail and visor is not effectively restrained. Cutting boards have burn marks along the edges. Person in charge says it comes from the hot tray coming out of the oven when heating sandwiches. Surface is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Large crack in the floor next to the prep table entering in the kitchen from the counter area. Crack is large enough the floor in that area is no longer easily cleanable.

Pho 85 Noodle House

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand wash sink. Dish machine had a sanitizing rinse concentration of 25 ppm chlorine. Spray bottle of sanitizer was at 200 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Bottoms of coolers and freezers have an accumulation of food residue.

Taqueria Michoacan

914 S. Eighth St., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cook washed hand in middle of three-compartment sink.

The Grove Restaurant

808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Mechanical ware washing machine not reaching a rinse temperature of 160 degrees on dish plate. Squeeze bottles of water and wine not labeled in grill area.

Noncritical violations: None

Wendy's

814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Zero ppm quat sanitizer in three-compartment sink. Sanitizer container was at 100 ppm quat. Main prep cooler is currently not operating so facility is using time as a control. No time stickers were posted on food product at beginning of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 22 -- Ace Sushi John Brown University, 2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs; Garfield School, 18432 Marshall St., Garfield; Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center, 309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville

Aug. 23 -- Bentonville Seventh-day Adventist School, 2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Aug. 24 -- Apple Glen Elementary, 1801 Brave Lane, Bentonville; Target Cafe, 2404 Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Walmart Market Food Store, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Washington Junior High School, 1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville

Aug. 25 -- Las Fajitas, 1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville; Rogers Pre Kindergarten Center, 2710 N. Woods Lane, Rogers

Aug. 26 -- Acambaro, 406 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Goat Lab Brewery, 722 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Reagan Elementary, 3904 W. Olive St., Rogers; Rogers Grace Hill Elementary, 901 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers