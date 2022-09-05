Chile votes to reject new progressive constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Chileans resoundingly rejected a new constitution to replace a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago, dealing a stinging setback to President Gabriel Boric who argued the document would have ushered in a progressive era.

With 99% of the votes counted in Sunday's plebiscite, the rejection camp had 61.9% support compared with 38.1% for approval amid heavy turnout with long lines at polling states. Voting was mandatory.

The approval camp conceded defeat, with its spokesman Vlado Mirosevic saying: "We recognize this result and we listen with humility to what the Chilean people have expressed."

The rejection of the document was broadly expected in this country of 19 million as months of pre-election polling had shown Chileans had grown wary of the document that was written up by a constituent assembly in which a majority of delegates were not affiliated with a political party.

"Today we're consolidating a great majority of Chileans who saw rejection as a path of hope," said Carlos Salinas, a spokesman for the Citizens' House for Rejection. "We want to tell the government of President Gabriel Boric... that 'today you must be the president of all Chileans and together we must move forward.'"

Despite these expectations, no analyst or pollster had predicted such a large margin for the rejection camp, showing how Chileans were not ready to support a charter that would have been one of the most progressive in the world and would have fundamentally changed the South American nation.

The proposed charter was the first in the world to be written by a convention split equally between male and female delegates, but critics said it was too long, lacked clarity and went too far in some of its measures, which included characterizing Chile as a plurinational state, establishing autonomous Indigenous territories, and prioritizing the environment.

The result deals a major blow to Boric, who at 36 is Chile's youngest-ever president. He had tied his fortunes so closely to the new document that analysts said it was likely some voters saw the plebiscite as a referendum on his government at a time when his approval ratings have been plunging since he took office in March.

A man votes in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)



Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)



Nuns arrive at a polling station to vote in a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)



Two members of security forces walk outside a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)



A man casts his vote at a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chileans are deciding if they will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. (AP Photo/Cristobal Escobar)



Opponents of the new Constitution cheer as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)



Supporters of the new Constitution embrace as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Cristobal Escobar)



Supporters of the new Constitution embrace as they listen to the partial results of a plebiscite on whether the new Constitution will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)

