COLLEGE SOCCER: Frankin’s header in the 77th minute lifts Arkansas to 1-0 win against Michigan State





FAYETTEVILLE -- In the late stages of Arkansas' 1-0 win against Michigan State on Sunday at Razorback Field, it looked as if the game was headed toward a scoreless tie.

Arkansas (4-1) had taken 17 shots, six of them ending with saves by Michigan State goalkeeper Lauren Kozal. The redshirt senior was playing a masterful game in the box, making diving stops to keep the Razorbacks off the board. At the time, she had only given up one goal all season, earning her the latest Big Ten goalkeeper of the week honors.

Bea Franklin and the Razorbacks were able to make her surrender goal number two in the 77th minute.

After a Michigan State (4-1-1) foul gave the Razorbacks a set-piece situation with 14:14 left to play, Ava Tankersley kicked it toward the goal and Franklin found the ball with her head. She was able to direct it into the bottom left of the net, giving Arkansas the game's only goal, ultimately handing Michigan State its first loss of the season.

"We just knew that they had a strong keeper so somebody had to get in front of the keeper on any free kick or corner kick we had," Franklin said. "That was my mission on that kick, and I just was able to get my head on it."

The win was a big one for Arkansas, Coach Colby Hale said, against a Spartan team he expects to turn heads.

"That's a good team," Hale said. "We know they'll be ranked and finish well. We knew this would be a big challenge on a Sunday. I did think the game kind of ebbed-and-flowed, but I thought we controlled tempo. We call it 'set-piece Sunday' for a reason. Sunday games are decided on grinding through it and set pieces, and I thought we did that."

Tankersley picked up her team-leading fifth assist of the season, which ranks third in the SEC.

"She's playing tremendous right now," Hale said. "She's fit, she's strong, she's fast."

It was Arkansas' first 90-minute shutout of the season. The team posted a 3-0 victory over Western Michigan on Thursday, but it was a shortened game due to weather.

Razorbacks goalkeeper Grace Barbara recorded three saves on 12 shots by Michigan State. Arkansas outshot the Spartans 19-12, including 9-3 on goal. Franklin gave Barbara and the defense credit for a complete effort.

"That's just the frustrating part about soccer," she said. "You play 90 minutes and lot of times you tie. So, if we could just get one we're not satisfied, but we're happy."

Despite the late goal, Michigan State Coach Jeff Hosler had high praise for the effort from Kozal, who finished with eight saves.

"I think we have the best keeper in the country," Hosler said. "She was an All-American last year for a reason. She's really good with her hands and deals with pressure really well. There's not much she can do on the goal that was conceded. Not many people win balls over Franklin in the box."

Hale echoed Holser's message.

"She's tremendous," he said of Kozal. "She's going to win them a lot of games."

Arkansas picked up a sweep over teams from Michigan this week, upending both the Spartans and Western Michigan. The Razorbacks will hit the road this week to face No. 6 Brigham Young on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Provo, Utah.



