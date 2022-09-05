EDITORIAL: Labor Day 2022

"Celebrate good times, come on!"

--Kool and the Gang

BUT WHAT if the times aren't all that good? What if the times are nervously sinister and politically raw? What if American leadership looks inept? What if interest is up and the stock market's down and you only get mugged if you go downtown? What if disease and climate threaten our kids and the old folks at home?

Then, by jingo, we look for a reason to celebrate. The Brits might have stiff upper lips, but Americans have better ideas. And have from the beginning. This country was founded on the pursuit of happiness. It's party time.

Times aren't good? Nervously sinister and politically raw? Wars, disease, tough weather? You mean like in 1776? Lest we forget, Washington didn't cross the Delaware until Christmas of that year, and for most of 1776, and even after, few gave the Americans a chance. Generals were elbowing each other behind the scenes trying to get Washington's job while he tried to hold back the Redcoats and a smallpox outbreak.

This country has faced hard times before this country was even a country. Somehow we find a way, and a reason. A president named Lincoln decided to start a tradition of Thanksgiving holidays on Thursdays in November, back in 1863. We'd allow that this nation was fairly divided and politically raw in 1863.

There's no need for buffoonery today. But good barbecue and a ball game might be just what the doctor ordered. And a day off from those raw politics. Just one day.

Today is Labor Day, and some of us intend to make the most of it.

SOMEBODY once said that labor was not man's punishment for having been tossed out of the Garden of Eden, but his consolation for having been.

Who doesn't feel better after the lawn's been mowed? Or after that last tomato plant has been planted in April? In the United States, unlike in the old world, labor isn't a party, but an activity. We're not forced to stay in one class all our lives, although we might do so, even choose to do so.

Although we might have put the beginnings of Labor Day very much in our past ("Eight hours for work, eight hours for sleep, eight hours for what-you-please!") the working spirit is still strong.

And by working spirit we don't mean make-work, given for no reason other than as an excuse to keep the idle busy. Or keep them paid. ("Most men would feel insulted if it were proposed to employ them in throwing stones over a wall, and then in throwing them back, merely that they might earn their wages. But many are no more worthily employed now."-- Henry David Thoreau.)

Then again, there is something unhealthy about a society that has no place for robust labor. Even if that labor is the kind that invents labor-saving devices. Some of the best American heroes weren't the military types or the political class, but the inventors. How much labor they've saved us! We praise them on Labor Day, too.

BEING GOOD Americans, today we will celebrate labor ... by taking the day off. And what will we do on our day off? Being good Americans, many of us will work. ("The business of America is business."--Calvin Coolidge.) Sure, only a few of us will actually go to jobs. Pilots have to fly, pharmacists have to pharmy. And emergency rooms won't staff themselves.

But most of us will celebrate this last bit of summer by washing the car, or emptying the gutters, or painting the deck, or changing the oil. Only then will we do the important stuff. Like cooking.

What'll it be today, America? How about an all-American meal like French toast for breakfast, pizza for lunch and stir-fry for supper? And let the kids make some finger foods like egg rolls and seven-layer Mexican dip to nibble on throughout the day. Talk about taking pleasure in labor! Make sure to save some for later.

As the world comes out of the pandemic, labor has moved a bit. It hasn't disappeared as much as relocated. As long as business exists in the United States, it will need labor--even if technology has allowed many people to work their jobs from home. And as technology improves, so does labor. In the least, technology allows us to focus our labor elsewhere, and improve all of our lives.

In fact, maybe we should look back at how things have changed so dramatically in this country since the early days of labor. And know that things can get better from here, if Americans demand it.

We can demand social justice--because we have before. We can demand fairness--because we have before. And we can demand that once this virus is licked, and it will be, we can all get back to normal work.

For all of our teasings about Monday mornings, Americans yearn to get back to normal work. We ache for it. Because making, manufacturing, constructing--producing--has so many other rewards. As does going back to the office and seeing co-workers again. And creating again. And interacting again. And we don't mean with a Zoom meeting.

It was Samuel Gompers who, when asked what labor wanted in America, replied: "More." And over the years, more has been delivered. To all Americans. And Americans have shipped off our produce to the world. From grain to ideas. And today is one day in which we'll enjoy the fruits of our, yes, labor. Well, we enjoy those things year-round, but today we might actually recognize it.

Bon appetit. Play ball. Hold the ladder for me.

And Happy Labor Day.