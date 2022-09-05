Elation plentiful for ASU defense

JONESBORO -- Within seconds of his backside landing on the Centennial Bank Stadium turf, Arkansas State University safety Eddie Smith was swarmed by his teammates.

First, it was fellow safety Trevian Thomas with a tap on the back of the helmet, then cornerbacks Kenneth Harris and Samy Johnson. One of the Red Wolves' assistant coaches even joined the on-field celebration after Smith's third-quarter interception of Grambling State quarterback Julian Calvez Saturday night.

The takeaway itself was of little import to the game's final outcome -- ASU was already up 44-3 and well on its way to a 58-3 season-opening victory.

Smith ripped off his helmet on the sideline anyways and exalted.

Was the emotion fake? Not necessarily.

Concerted? Absolutely.

"You've got to show each other love and show your brothers that you care for them," defensive end Kivon Bennett said. "Last year, sometimes plays would be made and guys would be celebrating by themselves. ... The more that you see a team that daps each other up and hugs each other and gives each other love, the more camaraderie that builds."

No team got gashed more often than the Red Wolves in 2021. They allowed 20 plays of 50-plus yards, four more than the next closest team in FBS.

Between that and ranking next-to-last in yards per game allowed, there wasn't much for ASU's defense to celebrate.

The Red Wolves are confident there will be more moments to savor this fall.

Like when defensive tackle John Mincey blows up a read-option keeper, chucking an interior offensive to the ground before knocking the quarterback to the ground in the end zone for a safety.

Or when defensive end Thurman Geathers bounces off a double-team and chases down the quarterback 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Whether it's a simple shoulder bump or a brief choreographed dance, ASU is going to revel in each moment.

"When one guy makes a play, [we] celebrate together because it's contagious," Smith said. "What you see out there is a defense playing with joy and playing for each other."

Even with key veterans, the Red Wolves' defense remains relatively young. Thomas and Geathers made their first career starts Saturday night. Linebacker Melique Straker is in his second season since coming from Canada.

Others like defensive ends Blayne Toll, Dennard Flowers and Keyron Crawford didn't start but got plenty of snaps in the second half as Coach Butch Jones had his reserves on the field for the majority of the final 30 minutes with a win well in hand.

While acknowledging a far inferior opponent -- Grambling State only surpassed 100 yards on its final play of the night and committed a whopping 15 penalties for 133 yards -- ASU's opener should serve as a tone-setter.

"A lot of times, from a confidence standpoint, when you're learning how to win, you need a game like this where you finish, a lot of people play and you feel good about it," Jones said. "It can create some momentum going forward. ... There may be some individuals that are not ready to play right now but by Game 4, Game 5, they'll really be ready."

There were still signs of the kind of defense that simply didn't give the Red Wolves a chance at times in 2021.

The Tigers broke off four rushes of 15-plus yards and completed a 34-yard pass. There were other downfield shots where ASU was beaten but Grambling's quarterback and wideout couldn't link up for one reason or another.

And on the only drive on which the Tigers managed to score, the Red Wolves' first-team unit committed three personal foul penalties in the span of seven plays.

By no means flawless. Still plenty worthy of celebration.

"I'm just so proud of the boys," Bennett said. "They were out there flying around and making plays and having fun. That's something that we all needed and we all hadn't felt in a long time."