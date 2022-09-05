Energy woes take over in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Energy problems plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that's home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in a blackout Sunday.

Only one of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia facility was connected to the electricity grid, and Russia's main pipeline carrying natural gas to Germany remained shut down.

The fighting in Ukraine and related disputes over pipelines lie behind the electricity and natural gas shortfalls that have worsened as Russia's war in Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, grinds on for a seventh month.

Both issues will take center stage this week. U.N. nuclear agency inspectors are scheduled to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about their inspection and safeguard visit to the Zaporizhzhia power plant. European Union energy ministers were slated to hold an emergency meeting Friday in Brussels to discuss the bloc's electricity market, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said "is no longer operating."





Much of the Zaporizhzhia region, including the key city of Melitopol, lost power Sunday.

But electricity was gradually being restored, said Vladimir Rogov, the head of the Russia-installed local administration in Enerhodar, the city where the nuclear power plant is located. To the southwest, power was also out in several parts of the port city of Kherson, according to Russia's Tass news agency. Rogov blamed the outages in both locations on damage to high-voltage power lines.

While Rogov said no new shelling of the area around the six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was reported Sunday, the effects of earlier strikes lingered.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Saturday that the plant was disconnected from its last main external power line and one reactor was disconnected because of grid restrictions. Another reactor was still operating and producing electricity for cooling and other essential safety functions at the site, as well as externally for households, factories and others through a reserve power line, the IAEA said.

Russian forces have held the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe's largest nuclear plant, since early March, with its Ukrainian staff continuing to operate it.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said he will brief the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday on a mission he led to the plant last week. The 14-member delegation braved gunfire and artillery blasts to reach the plant last Thursday after months of negotiations to enable passage through the fighting's front lines.

Without blaming either warring side, Grossi said his big concerns are the plant's physical integrity, its power supply and the staff's condition.

Europe's energy picture remained clouded by the war in Ukraine.

Just hours before Russian energy company Gazprom was scheduled to resume natural gas deliveries to Germany through a major pipeline after a three-day stoppage, it announced Friday that it couldn't do so until oil leaks in turbines are fixed.

That is the latest development in a saga in which Gazprom has blamed technical problems for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 -- explanations that German officials have rejected as a cover for a political power play. Dismissing Gazprom's latest rationale for the shutdown, Germany's Siemens Energy -- which manufactured turbines the pipeline uses -- said turbine leaks can be fixed while gas continues to flow through the pipeline.

Von der Leyen blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine for Europe's energy crisis. Before the EU energy ministers' meeting this coming Friday, she said electricity and natural gas prices should be decoupled and that she supports a price cap on Russian pipeline gas exported to Europe.

Natural gas is one of the main fuels used in electricity generation and is a major source of Russia's income, along with oil exports.

SETTLEMENTS RETAKEN

On Ukraine's battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Sunday, without providing specifics, that his country's forces had retaken control of two settlements in Ukraine's south and one in the separatist eastern Donetsk region.

Russian shelling hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the city's mayor said Sunday.

Mykolaiv and its surrounding region have been hit daily for weeks. On Saturday, a child was killed and five people were wounded in rocket attacks in the region, Gov. Vitaliy Kim said.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych didn't report injuries in the overnight attack, which he said also damaged residences. Mykolaiv, which is 20 miles upstream from the Black Sea on the Southern Bug River, is a significant port and shipbuilding center.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Russian shelling late Saturday set a large wooden restaurant complex on fire, according to the region's emergency service. One person was killed and two others were wounded in shelling in the region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Sunday that two people had been killed a day earlier in the village of Velyka Novosilka, which is about 60 miles west of the regional capital. Shelling also killed one person in the city of Siversk, which is north of Donetsk, and another in the village of Vodiane, Kyrylenko said. Two people were wounded.

Kyrylenko added in a post on the Telegram messaging app that 797 civilians have died and more than 20,000 have been wounded in the Donetsk region since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

After failing to capture Ukraine's capital early in the war, Russian forces switched focus to try to seize control of the eastern Donbas region, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces. They had captured nearly all of Luhansk by early July, but their efforts to take control of neighboring Donetsk have stalled.

That is in part because of a weekslong pause by Moscow in its offensive to rotate and refresh troops, but also because Ukraine has been preparing defensive positions in Donetsk since 2014 -- when rebels loyal to Russia seized government buildings there and in Luhansk, beginning a long trench war with Ukrainian forces -- that are difficult to dislodge. Ukrainian attacks on Russian ammunition depots and other supply points behind the front lines, using longer-range artillery supplied by Western countries, have also slowed Russia's advances in Donetsk.

Now, an uptick in fighting in Kherson has changed the calculus for both sides in Donetsk.

"As Ukraine tries to make advances in Kherson and the Russian military fights and tries to defend that territory, the rest of the Russian forces attempt to make incremental advances on Donbas," Michael Kofman, director of the Russia Studies program at the Center for a New American Security, said on the "War on the Rocks" podcast.

There are signs that Moscow might reinforce its troops in the east to renew its stalled campaign. Ukrainian military intelligence has said in recent days that the Russian army's newest grouping -- the 3rd Army Corps -- will probably be deployed to the Donbas.

It would be the first major new formation of troops to be dispatched by the Kremlin since it launched a campaign in July to bring in new recruits -- although military analysts have questioned the grouping's combat-readiness.

"Images of the 3rd Army Corps elements have shown the volunteers to be physically unfit and old," a recent analysis by the Institute for the Study of War said.

Analysts say fighting in eastern Ukraine will almost certainly stretch into next year. A likely hiatus in offensive operations in the winter will give both sides an opportunity to train new forces, so it will be critical for Ukraine to force Russia to commit new troops just to hold its current positions, the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that specializes in security issues, said in a report. The United States government estimated in July that 15,000 Russians had been killed since February and said Ukraine had also suffered significant losses. On Sunday, Britain's ministry of defense said in an intelligence update that Russian troops were continuing to suffer from low morale.

Information for this article was contributed by Karl Ritter and Andrew Katell of The Associated Press and by Matthew Mpoke Bigg of The New York Times.