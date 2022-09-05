Fort Smith police arrest man in connection with shooting





FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting at the 1200 block of North Albert Pike around midnight on Sunday, according to a press release.

Gage Vulgamore was arrested in connection with the shooting of 25-year-old David Barroso -- who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The release said police believe it was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. More information will be made available when appropriate, according to the release.



