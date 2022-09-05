Hogs pleased to get past Bearcats

FAYETTEVILLE -- Cincinnati's brutish Bearcats barreled into Arkansas physically tough as advertised.

Just ask Razorbacks defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher, among the injured and unable to finish 19th-ranked Arkansas' 31-24 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bearcats in last Saturday's season-opener at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Or ask Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson about the first steps preparing for the Razorbacks' SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 11 a.m Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"First and foremost, we have to get in the training room for recovery," Jefferson told a Razorbacks Radio Network audience. "It was a pretty physical game today. We're pretty banged up. So first and foremost get in the training room and get our bodies and legs back under us."

No doubt Coach Luke Fickell's Bearcats nurse plenty of aches heading into their game Saturday against Kennesaw State. They nurse the biggest pain going home 0-1.

In the game's most smash-mouth aspect, running the football, Arkansas smashed Cincinnati's mouth 41 carries for 224 net yards to Cincy's 113 net on 31 carries. After Cincinnati cut the score from 31-17 to 31-24, the Hogs hogging the ball for the game's final 5:49 on 10 consecutive runs exemplified the tougher team between the lines.

"I'm an old fashioned line coach, you know," said Arkansas third-year head coach Sam Pittman, previously an offensive line coach including 2013-2015 at Arkansas. "I'm sure Cody Kennedy [Arkansas' offensive line coach] is just as happy as he can be. He should be."

Of course it helps when your quarterback comes to the party BYOB.

"Be your own blocker," Don Breaux, former Arkansas running backs coach become longtime NFL assistant, exhorted often.

Jefferson, listed at 6-3 and 242 pounds, did some of his own blocking running over tacklers including a huge 14-yard scramble on the game-sealing drive's third and nine.

Supposedly, Jefferson would do less of those school of hard knocks running this year to preserve his health and passing arm. Jefferson completed 18 of 26 for three touchdowns without a pick and had plenty of ground support with sophomore running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders netting a game-leading 117 yards on 20 carries.

But at crunch time it was Jefferson, 18 carries for 62 yards and the game's first touchdown on a 15-yard run, doing the crunching, especially on that third and nine 14-yard scramble.

"They had him dead to rights and he pshhew, first down," Pittman said. "It seems to me like when the game gets a little tighter, a little closer, he's got to take over the game and he has that knack to do it."

They needed Jefferson's knack against a team almost as tough as themselves.

"We are beat up but we found a way to win," Pittman said. "I'm glad it's over."

Like Apollo Creed said closing the first Rocky movie, "Ain't going to be no rematch."

"I don't want to play them," Pittman said. "We've played them once and that's plenty."