• Liz Truss, Britain's foreign secretary and prime minister candidate, told the BBC she is "absolutely determined to sort out this issue as well as, within a month, present a full plan for how we are ... going to find our way out of these difficult times."

• Seara Burton, a 28-year-old police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop, has been moved to a hospice facility after being taken off life support at a Dayton, Ohio, hospital, the Richmond, Ind., Police Department announced on Facebook.

• Dawn Hawkins, CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said in a statement that Instagram was fair in removing a Canadian-owned adult video site from its platform, given reports of the site "hosting child sexual abuse material, sex trafficking, filmed rape and non-consensual videos and images."

• Nicholas Lucas, 30, of Gaffney, S.C., had his involuntary manslaughter charge upgraded to murder after crime scene technicians determined that he intentionally fired in his neighbor's direction to hit her instead of the shooting targets in his yard, authorities said.

• Brian Kemp, Republican governor of Georgia, is earmarking $250 million in federal covid-19 relief for grants up to $2 million to be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve recreation facilities and healthy food access in some of the state's poorest areas.

• Glenn Cook, executive editor of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, said in a statement that government reporter and columnist Jeff German, who was fatally stabbed outside his home, "was the gold standard of the news business."

• Pamela Baskervill, a circuit judge, dismissed a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner's lawsuit that sought to declare two books obscene for children and restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.

• Warren Riley, former New Orleans police chief, reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city in which he claimed the mayor rescinded an offer to become her director of public safety and homeland security.

• Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, will take her country's national carrier's first direct flight from Auckland to New York, a 17½-hour service that is part of an effort to rebuild the nation's tourism industry after it was decimated by the pandemic.