Times have changed

An 80-year-old Crossett resident commended himself recently in a letter to the editor for paying back his student debt. I also went to college in the 1960s, and I also paid back my National Defense Student Loans. The difference today is that my tuition was $100 a semester and the interest rate was 3 percent. Since 1969 the average tuition has gone up over 3,000 percent.

During the 1970s when I was paying off my student debt, banks were paying an average of 7 percent on savings accounts, and CDs were paying over 10 percent interest. Since 1980, tuition at private schools has increased from $5,000 to $37,000.

While I believe everyone should be responsible for their debts, why is it only student loan debt that is exempt from the bankruptcy laws? If a billionaire casino owner/real estate developer can get out of his debt by declaring bankruptcy, so should students.

KEN DAY

Springdale

Mission accomplished

Joe Biden can brag about one accomplishment. It seems that thanks to him the Taliban no longer have to bounce around Afghanistan in the back of Toyota pickups. They can now ride around in first-class military vehicles and helicopters. Make that two accomplishments; Jimmy Carter is no longer the worst American president.

JOE CROMWELL

White Hall

Who are the fascists?

If there was any doubt, it should be assuaged now. It's clear to me that Democratic Party leaders including the president will stoop to the bowels of low to retain power.

I am 70 years old, a veteran, father and grandfather. I worked hard to obtain an education to enable living a life all decent people desire. A good job and a good home to protect and feed the family. But since I support policies that I believe were making America great again, I'm a fascist. The only traces of fascism I can see are manifested in attempting to federalize our election laws; threatening police into leaving their chosen occupation, resulting in skyrocketing assault, murder, and gang looting; supporting the violence and death of the summer of 2020 reminiscent of the Brown Shirts; and the destruction of our historical markers because a tiny minority is offended by unchangeable past sins, dishonestly projecting them into the present.

As I write before Joe Biden's Thursday speech, all indications are he will stand in the hallowed surroundings of the place where citizen-led government and individual liberty were first so boldly guaranteed to double down on his hateful rhetoric. If I could, I would stare him square in the eyes and make sure he understood my oath to protect and defend our Constitution still means something to me. I am certainly no threat to American democracy. I don't believe he can convince me he's not.

I can safely say Joe Biden is not my president. But not because I choose it. He chooses not to represent me or the millions that voted to stay the course of the successful policies we enjoyed before his catastrophic reign of hate and division.

It seems the Democratic Party has chosen to do anything to bring about one-party rule. God help us! Fascist indeed.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

Greed and selfishness

In response to French Hill's Aug. 31 newsletter: Mr. Hill, you forgot to mention the unscrupulous tactics that banks used to get young people (18 years old) to take out those loans. Saddled with debt for the majority of their adult lives, and universities encouraging young people to pursue degrees, knowing that employment in certain fields had little to no career opportunities or earning potential.

Greed and selfishness seem to be at the heart of most Republican policy. Perhaps student loan forgiveness rather than tax breaks for wealthy (which you voted for) might have benefited a larger majority of Arkansans.

MICHELLE SNYDER

Maumelle