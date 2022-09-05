Sections
Little Rock police ID woman who died in car crash

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:29 p.m.
Little Rock police on Sunday identified a pedestrian who died following a vehicular collision last Thursday on South University Avenue as Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson.

First responders went to the 5300 block of South University Avenue  just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday following a call about a subject down in the median, according to a prior police news release.

Taylor was transported to a hospital for treatment but died as a result of her injuries, police said.

A driver involved with the collision, identified last week as Ronnie Mickles, remained on the scene to meet with police and provided a urine sample.

