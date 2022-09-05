MASTER CLASS: Minor injuries don’t always call for total rest from workouts





Over the past few weeks, I have somehow managed to sustain two different injuries — both of which are inhibiting my mobility.

Readers over 40 will likely relate, as each injury occurred during activities that I would classify as low risk. Luckily, I know a few ways to continue an exercise program around injuries and maintain my momentum over the long haul.

It was a Sunday, and my family and I were on our pontoon boat, enjoying a little time on the water. School was about to begin, and I knew that our lake season would soon be coming to a close. The sun was warm, so I needed to raise the Bimini top for some shade.

The brackets are fairly heavy, but I've handled that in the past without trouble. This time, I had some trouble raising the top. Instead of asking for help, I muscled through it.

Most of the weight was on my right arm and shoulder as I fiddled with the anchoring clasps. The next day, I could barely move my shoulder overhead. Although it has healed some, it's still not quite right three weeks later.

Then last week, my daughter talked me into joining her on a water slide at a public pool. We had some fun; and I woke up the next day with significant lower back pain. I'm managing it, but this is another reminder of my limitations as a (dare I acknowledge it) middle-aged guy.

So, I have some decisions. Do I skip workouts to allow these injuries to fully heal? Or should I push through my normal exercise routine and hope for the best? The answer is, neither. These are questions that any active adult has faced at one time or another. While I didn't have these injuries officially diagnosed (maybe against my own advice), I know they aren't serious.

The goal is to remain active without aggravating these small injuries or sustaining new ones. So, I've decreased intensity and adjusted the movement patterns to avoid pain. I'm still able to perform lighter weight training, and walking actually makes my lower back feel better. So, that's my routine for now.

I added in a little ice and over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medication to speed up the healing process, and I'm on the mend.

The takeaway here is not to allow little sideliners to completely disrupt your lifestyle. In most cases, minor injuries can be managed without added risk.

This week's exercise presents a great opportunity to avoid injury in the first place, as the Unilateral Shoulder T-Raise strengthens the shoulder structure for the long term.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/95master/]





1. Select a very light pair of dumbbells and adjust an incline bench to 45 degrees.

2. With your feet on the floor, position yourself face-down on the bench while holding a dumbbell in each hand.

3. Keeping your arms straight, slowly raise the right dumbbell laterally (extending the dumbbell to the side) until it's parallel with your right shoulder. Pause here for a second, then slowly lower back to the starting position.

4. Continue performing repetitions with the right arm for 12, then switch to the left arm.

5. Focus on stabilizing the core and reducing momentum with slow, controlled repetitions.

6. Perform two sets for each side.

I like this movement because it's done in a safe and controllable position. There is very little momentum, and the entire core is supported.

I have learned that these types of movements are great when I'm not 100%, and I have also learned to ask for help with the pontoon boat. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



